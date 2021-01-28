SQN Calculation





This script calculates the SQN (System Quality Number) value of your account within a time interval that you will set.

Keep in mind that trades with no initial stoploss value won't be calculated because of the nature of the system!

The calculations will be made on your current account.





What is SQN?

Van K. Tharp proposed a formula for System Quality Number (SQN) that measured strategy performance and could be used as a custom objective for optimizing strategy parameters.

The formula was presented in his book: The Definitive Guide To Position Sizing, published in August 2008.





Formula:

SQN = SquareRoot(TotalTrades) * ((WinProb * MEAN(R-multiple)) - (LossProb * MEAN(R-multiple))) / StdDev of R-multiples





Input parameters:

StartPeriod: Set the start date for the calculation

EndPeriod: Set the end date for the calculation





Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or comments.



