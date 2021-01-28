SQN Calculation


This script calculates the SQN (System Quality Number) value of your account within a time interval that you will set.

Keep in mind that trades with no initial stoploss value won't be calculated because of the nature of the system!

The calculations will be made on your current account.


What is SQN?

Van K. Tharp proposed a formula for System Quality Number (SQN) that measured strategy performance and could be used as a custom objective for optimizing strategy parameters.

The formula was presented in his book: The Definitive Guide To Position Sizing, published in August 2008.


Formula:

 SQN = SquareRoot(TotalTrades) * ((WinProb * MEAN(R-multiple)) - (LossProb * MEAN(R-multiple))) / StdDev of R-multiples


Input parameters:

  • StartPeriod: Set the start date for the calculation
  • EndPeriod: Set the end date for the calculation


Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or comments.


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Rosendo Rodriguez
33
Rosendo Rodriguez 2022.10.28 12:28 
 

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Szabo Bence
1788
Reply from developer Szabo Bence 2022.10.30 16:24
Você precisa executar o script em uma conta e o script mostrará o valor SQN de sua conta. Mas lembre-se: para o cálculo correto, todas as posições que você fez precisam ter um valor inicial de stop loss.
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