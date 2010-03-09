Risk of Ruin calculation

What is Risk of Ruin?

Risk of ruin is the probability of an individual losing substantial amounts of money through investing, trading or gambling, to the point where it is no longer possible to recover the losses or continue. Risk of ruin is typically calculated as a loss probability, also known as the "probability of ruin."


Input Parameters

  • StartPeriod: Set the first date from where you like the program to calculate. Your current account performance will be measured.
  • EndPeriod: Set the last date of the calculation
  • Balance: Zero (0) means that the program calculates with your current account balance. If you want to test with different account balance, just type it.
  • MaxDD: The threshold level in percentage. The program will calculate the probability of ruin with this drawdown percentage.

After the calculation, it shuts down automatically.


Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or comments.

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Szabo Bence
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is a basic RSI but comes up with a useful feature. You can set zones within the RSI and these zones can be displayed with different background colours. (You can see on the pictures below) You need to set the zone ranges and their colours at the input parameters. Six different zones can be set. Should you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me.
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Go To Random Chart Position
Szabo Bence
Utilities
This script is a very useful tool when it comes to practicing chart analysis. If you activate this script, you are going to be thrown down on a random chart position. The active chart is used where you are right now. You need to have at least 6000 historical bars. You can set the number of bars at: Tools->Charts tab->"Max bars in chart" Should you have any questions, comments feel free to contact me.
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SQN Calculation
Szabo Bence
Utilities
This script calculates the SQN (System Quality Number) value of your account within a time interval that you will set. Keep in mind that trades with no initial stoploss value won't be calculated because of the nature of the system! The calculations will be made on your current account. What is SQN? Van K. Tharp proposed a formula for System Quality Number (SQN) that measured strategy performance and could be used as a custom objective for optimizing strategy parameters. The formula was present
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Simple Position size Lot calculator panel
Szabo Bence
5 (1)
Utilities
Don't need to calculate your position size anymore. Set the Risk size in % (based on your balance) and then locate your StopLoss level of your would-be position and your trade will be executed with the proper position size. You have the chance to close all your floating positions on the instrument you are currently on by clicking on the "CLOSE" button. How to use? Attach the expert to the chart and set its parameters. Click on the STOP button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be Stop
BeOnTheSafeSide
Szabo Bence
Experts
It's a comprehensive solution designed to navigate the complexities of the forex market. With a meticulous focus on risk management, diversified strategies, and extensive backtesting, this EA offers confidence to navigate the markets with precision and poise. Key Features: 1. Proven Performance: Backtested rigorously over almost 6.5 years with history quality of 100% including trading costs like swap, slippage, live spreads and commission , providing a robust foundation for consistent performan
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
Enhance your trading decisions with the News Analysis Tool—an advanced plugin designed to keep you fully informed about the latest economic events, right from your chart. This expert tool overlays current-week news directly on your charts, so you can stay on top of market-moving events without needing to switch screens. With an intuitive, user-friendly GUI, you can effortlessly browse through news and access comprehensive details such as Actual, Predicted, Last values and the change in percent.
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