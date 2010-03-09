Risk of Ruin calculation

What is Risk of Ruin?

Risk of ruin is the probability of an individual losing substantial amounts of money through investing, trading or gambling, to the point where it is no longer possible to recover the losses or continue. Risk of ruin is typically calculated as a loss probability, also known as the "probability of ruin."





Input Parameters

StartPeriod: Set the first date from where you like the program to calculate. Your current account performance will be measured.

EndPeriod: Set the last date of the calculation

Balance: Zero (0) means that the program calculates with your current account balance. If you want to test with different account balance, just type it.

MaxDD: The threshold level in percentage. The program will calculate the probability of ruin with this drawdown percentage.

After the calculation, it shuts down automatically.





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