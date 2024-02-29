BeOnTheSafeSide

Don't need to calculate your position size anymore. Set the Risk size in % (based on your balance) and then locate your StopLoss level of your would-be position and your trade will be executed with the proper position size. You have the chance to close all your floating positions on the instrument you are currently on by clicking on the "CLOSE" button. How to use? Attach the expert to the chart and set its parameters. Click on the STOP button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be Stop