BeOnTheSafeSide

It's a comprehensive solution designed to navigate the complexities of the forex market. With a meticulous focus on risk management, diversified strategies, and extensive backtesting, this EA offers confidence to navigate the markets with precision and poise.


Key Features:

1. Proven Performance:

  • Backtested rigorously over almost 6.5 years with history quality of 100% including trading costs like swap, slippage, live spreads and commission, providing a robust foundation for consistent performance.
  • Used a Darwinex broker account and their tick history as well as their cost rates. Darwinex history data is one of the most precise ones in the industry.
  • Demonstrates small drawdowns, ensuring stability and reliability in various market conditions.

2. Risk Management Excellence:

  • Return/Max DD ratio of 6.9, a testament to its ability to generate substantial returns while keeping drawdowns minimal.
  • Portfolio risk management capabilities, effectively mitigating the impact of unexpected price shocks.

3. Diversified Strategies:

  • Integrates 4 distinct and uncorrelated strategies that can operate simultaneously, contributing to a smoother equity curve.
  • Each strategy operates on different timeframes, optimizing performance across various market dynamics.

4. Symbol Diversity:

  • Operates on 15 different forex symbols, enhancing robustness by diversifying exposure across multiple instruments.

5. Individual Strategy Consistency:

  • Every strategy has been individually backtested, demonstrating consistent profitability over time.
  • Strategies are designed with simplicity in mind, featuring only one or at most two parameters that can be optimized, preventing overfitting.


Recommendations:

  • Brokers example: Darwinex, IC Markets.
  • IMPORTANT: Use accounts that have LOW costs (spreads, commissions)!
  • If your broker has different server time from GMT+2 with DST server time, then time setting adjustment needs to be done! (Darwinex, IC Markets use this)
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Currency pair: It doesn't matter on what symbol and timeframe you put on.
  • It is recommended to install the expert on VPS.
Specifications:
  • Easy to install, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Every trade is protected with SL.


Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability!


Don't hesitate to contact me if you have any question.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Striped RSI
Szabo Bence
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is a basic RSI but comes up with a useful feature. You can set zones within the RSI and these zones can be displayed with different background colours. (You can see on the pictures below) You need to set the zone ranges and their colours at the input parameters. Six different zones can be set. Should you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me.
FREE
SQN Calculation
Szabo Bence
Utilities
This script calculates the SQN (System Quality Number) value of your account within a time interval that you will set. Keep in mind that trades with no initial stoploss value won't be calculated because of the nature of the system! The calculations will be made on your current account. What is SQN? Van K. Tharp proposed a formula for System Quality Number (SQN) that measured strategy performance and could be used as a custom objective for optimizing strategy parameters. The formula was present
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Simple Position size Lot calculator panel
Szabo Bence
5 (1)
Utilities
Don't need to calculate your position size anymore. Set the Risk size in % (based on your balance) and then locate your StopLoss level of your would-be position and your trade will be executed with the proper position size. You have the chance to close all your floating positions on the instrument you are currently on by clicking on the "CLOSE" button. How to use? Attach the expert to the chart and set its parameters. Click on the STOP button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be Stop
Go To Random Chart Position
Szabo Bence
Utilities
This script is a very useful tool when it comes to practicing chart analysis. If you activate this script, you are going to be thrown down on a random chart position. The active chart is used where you are right now. You need to have at least 6000 historical bars. You can set the number of bars at: Tools->Charts tab->"Max bars in chart" Should you have any questions, comments feel free to contact me.
FREE
Risk of Ruin calculation
Szabo Bence
Utilities
What is Risk of Ruin? Risk of ruin is the probability of an individual losing substantial amounts of money through investing, trading or gambling, to the point where it is no longer possible to recover the losses or continue. Risk of ruin is typically calculated as a loss probability, also known as the "probability of ruin." Input Parameters StartPeriod: Set the first date from where you like the program to calculate. Your current account performance will be measured. EndPeriod: Set the last da
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News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
Enhance your trading decisions with the News Analysis Tool—an advanced plugin designed to keep you fully informed about the latest economic events, right from your chart. This expert tool overlays current-week news directly on your charts, so you can stay on top of market-moving events without needing to switch screens. With an intuitive, user-friendly GUI, you can effortlessly browse through news and access comprehensive details such as Actual, Predicted, Last values and the change in percent.
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Kasem Saelim
21
Kasem Saelim 2024.04.25 18:05 
 

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Berik Demchenko
21
Berik Demchenko 2024.03.27 15:40 
 

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Carlos Gomez
21
Carlos Gomez 2024.03.18 16:34 
 

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Szabo Bence
1788
Reply from developer Szabo Bence 2024.04.01 22:56
Thank you, amigo!
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