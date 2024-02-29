BeOnTheSafeSide
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It's a comprehensive solution designed to navigate the complexities of the forex market. With a meticulous focus on risk management, diversified strategies, and extensive backtesting, this EA offers confidence to navigate the markets with precision and poise.
Recommendations:
Key Features:
1. Proven Performance:
- Backtested rigorously over almost 6.5 years with history quality of 100% including trading costs like swap, slippage, live spreads and commission, providing a robust foundation for consistent performance.
- Used a Darwinex broker account and their tick history as well as their cost rates. Darwinex history data is one of the most precise ones in the industry.
- Demonstrates small drawdowns, ensuring stability and reliability in various market conditions.
2. Risk Management Excellence:
- Return/Max DD ratio of 6.9, a testament to its ability to generate substantial returns while keeping drawdowns minimal.
- Portfolio risk management capabilities, effectively mitigating the impact of unexpected price shocks.
3. Diversified Strategies:
- Integrates 4 distinct and uncorrelated strategies that can operate simultaneously, contributing to a smoother equity curve.
- Each strategy operates on different timeframes, optimizing performance across various market dynamics.
4. Symbol Diversity:
- Operates on 15 different forex symbols, enhancing robustness by diversifying exposure across multiple instruments.
5. Individual Strategy Consistency:
- Every strategy has been individually backtested, demonstrating consistent profitability over time.
- Strategies are designed with simplicity in mind, featuring only one or at most two parameters that can be optimized, preventing overfitting.
Recommendations:
- Brokers example: Darwinex, IC Markets.
- IMPORTANT: Use accounts that have LOW costs (spreads, commissions)!
- If your broker has different server time from GMT+2 with DST server time, then time setting adjustment needs to be done! (Darwinex, IC Markets use this)
- Account type: Hedge
- Currency pair: It doesn't matter on what symbol and timeframe you put on.
- It is recommended to install the expert on VPS.
Specifications:
- Easy to install, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
- Every trade is protected with SL.
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability!
Don't hesitate to contact me if you have any question.
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