If several orders are opened, the Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance + the specified Take Profit value. You can specify to close all positions only on the excess without profit.

If there are no open orders and you open a trade on the market, the APIPS Expert Advisor automatically sets the Take Profit by the specified amount when opening a trade.

APIPS Expert Advisor works with pending orders. The Expert Advisor will automatically set and modify the Take Profit for all opened pending orders with the specified profit level.

Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance or at the distance of the specified take Profit value .is an indispensable tool for scalping. For those whose profit is every pips. In manual trading, it is extremely difficult to earn pips. No need to spend precious time opening the order window, entering and modifying parameters . Install the APIPS Expert Advisor, set the pip profit level and make trades, and the APIPS Expert Advisor will automatically close pip trades.

Also, the APIPS Expert Advisor is indispensable for those who want to automatically set a single take profit for all open trades at the breakeven level or with the specified profit.

Features.

Works with any broker and account type. Any deposit.

Fully automatic mode. Any timeframe.

Simple, convenient and easy to use.

Works with all tools in MT4. The Expert Advisor can be installed to work simultaneously on all the instruments in your MT4 with different profits.

No need for a remote server. APIPS works when MT4 is turned off.

APIPS sets a Take Profit for all open orders of each instrument separately.

sets a Take Profit for all open orders of each instrument separately. Visualization of the breakeven level on the chart for all open orders of the instrument.

The algorithm for controlling slippage.

It works inside the spread.

Email - fxmagazin@mail.ru

PARAMETERS

Takeprofit – The level of the automatically set TakeProfit (points).

– The level of the automatically set TakeProfit (points). Magic – Magic number (no need to change it).



