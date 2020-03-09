Apips

APIPS Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance or at the distance of the specified take Profit value .
  • If several orders are opened, the Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance + the specified Take Profit value. You can specify to close all positions only on the excess without profit.
  • If there are no open orders and you open a trade on the market, the APIPS Expert Advisor automatically sets the Take Profit by the specified amount when opening a trade.
  • APIPS Expert Advisor works with pending orders. The Expert Advisor will automatically set and modify the Take Profit for all opened pending orders with the specified profit level.
APIPS is an indispensable tool for scalping. For those whose profit is every pips. In manual trading, it is extremely difficult to earn pips. No need to spend precious time opening the order window, entering and modifying parameters . Install the APIPS Expert Advisor, set the pip profit level and make trades, and the APIPS Expert Advisor will automatically close pip trades.
 

Also, the APIPS Expert Advisor is indispensable for those who want to automatically set a single take profit for all open trades at the breakeven level or with the specified profit.

Features.

  • Works with any broker and account type. Any deposit.
  • Fully automatic mode. Any timeframe.
  • Simple, convenient and easy to use.
  • Works with all tools in MT4. The Expert Advisor can be installed to work simultaneously on all the instruments in your MT4 with different profits.
  • No need for a remote server. APIPS works when MT4 is turned off.
  • APIPS sets a Take Profit for all open orders of each instrument separately.
  • Visualization of the breakeven level on the chart for all open orders of the instrument.
  • The algorithm for controlling slippage.
  • It works inside the spread.
For all questions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/maksimpli
Skype – FXMagazin

Email - fxmagazin@mail.ru

PARAMETERS

  • Takeprofit – The level of the automatically set TakeProfit (points).
  • Magic – Magic number (no need to change it).


Recommended products
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Financial Radar GFX
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Gold Trend Rider – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trading Disclaimer : Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account and apply proper risk management before live trading. Overview Gold Trend Rider is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold trading. It leverages the Parabolic SAR indicator to detect trend direction and open trades accordingly. Its trailing stop mechanism manages positions d
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
Experts
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Experts
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
Ustec Agent Us100
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
Experts
USTEC EA Overview Important: This EA requires a minimum $5000 capital to use, and leverage of 1:500.Crucial to use only reputable good ECN broker with low spreads. Broker server time must be ((UTC+02:00) Only Use the default lot size of 1 only. The EA will scale in positions. Note: This EA is aggressive. Understand the risks associated with trading this EA in the Forex market before deciding purchase it. I recommend you test the EA for 1 month on demo before deciding to go live so that you can
OnlyBlackBox
Alex Bruna Garcia
Experts
MT5 version This is a trading algorithm and expert advisor that has been specifically developed to operate in funding exams, live funding accounts, as well as personal accounts. The strategy is based on Smart Money Concept, which looks for market structure changes and imbalances, adapting to the demands of these types of companies. The strategy has been tested for years in the US30 market on an H1 timeframe with effectiveness and making use of good risk management. The parameters of the expert
Milch Cow Multi Pro
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Multi Pro EA   "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes. It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals the smart proces
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
Promining digital ea
Rene Taborete Repunte
Utilities
PROMINING EA+Ai    is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs. Join our MQL5 group in which we share new set file, upgrade and updates. When you buy Promining EA +Ai robot, you are welcome to join private group which we can discu
Ilan MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Experts
The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 This is the original Ilan EA for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The strategy needs no advertising as it is well known even to novice traders. Settings of the Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor can easily be set, while allowing you to adjust any important parameters of the strategy. Available Features: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously; Step
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Analytical Expert Pro4
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The   Expert Mind Core   algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying   exhaustion zones   where the probability of a corrective movement significantly
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse v1.2 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD Features:     Compatible with all brokers and account types     Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair     The robot opens positions every day on M15 timeframe     A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers     ️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed     Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction     Private group access for excellent on
Boogie Pips
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/VAUF8Z98w_The_Boogie_Pips_Manualpdf.pdf NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.    INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP (
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Mr Beast Swing Trading Expert Advisor
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Utilities
MR BEAST SWING TRADING El Mejor Robot de Swing Trading para Capturar el Mejor Precio y Optimizar el Swap Nuestro avanzado robot de trading de swing trading está diseñado para traders que buscan maximizar sus ganancias mediante una estrategia de precios óptimos y grids a favor del swap. Este robot incorpora análisis de múltiples periodos (día, semana, mes, año) para identificar los mejores puntos de entrada y salida, asegurando que siempre opere en condiciones favorables. Características Princip
For FTSE100
Eduard Bulatov
Experts
The EA is optimized for trading #FTSE and it is fully prepared for installation in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. No additional settings are required. The initial deposit must be at least 5000. The EA trades a fixed lot based on two indicators, Moving Average and Fractals. Deals are closed by TraillingStop or StopLoss. There are only two input parameters: MaxRisk - default is 70 Slippage - default is 3 For the correct operation of the Expert Advisor, an uninterrupted Internet connection is required
KingofCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
/  /; Recommendations Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF EURJPY EURGBP GBPJPY;  The settings of the EA - ℕℝ ℕ;   ℂ      - ℕ    ℙ -   ℝ
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
More from author
Lefort
Maksim Pliskach
Utilities
LEFORT is a multi-currency, fully automatic, high-frequency trading robot. The robot works with any instruments in MT4 on any timeframe. The algorithm of the expert Advisor is as follows Single-scalping trades will. Using the analytical signals module, the robot analyzes the market dynamics, and then makes single trades in the direction of the dominant trend with a profit of several pips. A series of open orders. The robot makes a series of trades on a pullback in the direction of the dominant t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review