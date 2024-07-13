Lava Dragon EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 July 2024
- Activations: 10
The multi-currency advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $50 on a cent account or at least $5000 on a classic account. Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari or for a cent account. The advisor must be set only to the 15 minute time frame (M15 ). The advisor trades aggressively, suitable for accelerating a deposit.
Options:
Magic - Magic number.
Slippage - slippage.
Martin - multiplication factor.
Maximum_spread_for_the_first_order - Maximum spread for opening the first order.
LotStart - starting lot.
Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).
Maximum_stop_loss_movement - Maximum Stop Loss movement in points.
Breakeven - Breakeven in points.
Maximum_profit - Maximum profit for closing all orders.
Trailing_stop - Stop Loss distances from the current price.
Closing_on_common_points - Closing orders without Stop Loss.
Trend height - trend height.
Trend length - trend length.
Slippage - slippage.
Martin - multiplication factor.
Maximum_spread_for_the_first_order - Maximum spread for opening the first order.
LotStart - starting lot.
Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).
Maximum_stop_loss_movement - Maximum Stop Loss movement in points.
Breakeven - Breakeven in points.
Maximum_profit - Maximum profit for closing all orders.
Trailing_stop - Stop Loss distances from the current price.
Closing_on_common_points - Closing orders without Stop Loss.
Trend height - trend height.
Trend length - trend length.