Lava Dragon EA MT5

The multi-currency advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $50 on a cent account or at least $5000 on a classic account. Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari or for a cent account. The advisor must be set only to the 15 minute time frame (M15 ). The advisor trades aggressively, suitable for accelerating a deposit.

Options:

Magic - Magic number.

Slippage - slippage.

Martin - multiplication factor.

Maximum_spread_for_the_first_order - Maximum spread for opening the first order.

LotStart - starting lot.

Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).

Maximum_stop_loss_movement - Maximum Stop Loss movement in points.

Breakeven - Breakeven in points.

Maximum_profit - Maximum profit for closing all orders.

Trailing_stop - Stop Loss distances from the current price.

Closing_on_common_points - Closing orders without Stop Loss.

Trend height - trend height.

Trend length - trend length.





