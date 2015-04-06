Thunder Dragon EA

The Expert Advisor is able to trade in two modes, one transaction is always open, the parameter:



Logic = SWING: If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a sell order is opened after it.



Logic = ONEWAY (By trend): If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a buy order is opened after it.



The Increase StopLoss parameter allows the next order to open with an increased Stoploss (Stoploss was 100 points on the next order, you can add 50 points to it and Stoploss will be 150 points);



The Increase TakeProfit parameter allows the next order to open with an increased Takeprofit (If an increase is not required, you can set "0")



Multilot parameter : martingale (the next lot increases by Multilot);



The RSI indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, it opens only the first transaction with its own StopLoss and TakeProfit (lower level - Buy, upper level - Sell), if an order has closed with a minus, the next order opens with a new StopLoss and Takeprofit (StopLoss+Increase Stoploss and TakeProfit+Increase TakeProfit) based on the Logic parameter.



Any Broker, a deposit of 10,000 on a cent or dollar account.