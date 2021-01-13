Supply and Demand Zones Reminder

The S & D Zones Reminder - Never miss a Zone you identified!

If you trade Supply and Demand Zones and don’t want to spend time setting multiple alerts manually, simply use the S & D Reminder Indicator, which will ensure you never miss a trade.

Steps to use:

1. Manually identify the zones using below colors:

a) DBD Supply Zone – Gold b) RBD Supply Zone - LightCoral c) RBR Demand Zone - StealBlue d) DBR Demand Zone - SeaGreen

2. Add the indicator to a chosen chart, decide if you need phone alerts and... forget about it.

3. Once received an alert (phone and/or screen) – act on it!





The reminder will not miss a zone defined with another color or a zone defined for past dates. You will still get a reminder.

Functionalities:

a) Adjustable screening frequency - in minutes b) Distinguishing between RBR, RBD, DBD and DBR Zones. c) Sending Phone App Alerts with an on/off option d) Identification of past zones with an on/off option e) Identification of zones with irregular colors f) Suggesting Stop Loss Level and Position Size based on the Zone dimensions and account size with an on/off option

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