GO Pullback Zones

3

GO Pullback Zones is a unique trend following  indicator that helps you enter a trade at an early stage, right after a pullback is over.

After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive the Trade Entry Manager utility !

Feel free to check out my other products here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products

The default settings are for M1 timeframe !

The indicator detects candlestick patterns forming at reversal zones, along with  a smart, dual trend detection system.


You can filter the signals in multiple ways, or you can even turn off all filters and use the indicator as a swing trading tool.


The indicator works on all  timeframes, and all currencies, metals, indices, stocks, etc.

The indicator does not repaint, backpaint and does not delay the signals.

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.09.12 18:02 
 

Not bad, but the input options provided does not change the indicator readings

Julio Canashiro
431
Julio Canashiro 2021.10.15 03:05 
 

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