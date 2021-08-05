GO Pullback Zones is a unique trend following indicator that helps you enter a trade at an early stage, right after a pullback is over.

After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive the Trade Entry Manager utility !



Feel free to check out my other products here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products

The default settings are for M1 timeframe !

The indicator detects candlestick patterns forming at reversal zones, along with a smart, dual trend detection system.





You can filter the signals in multiple ways, or you can even turn off all filters and use the indicator as a swing trading tool.





The indicator works on all timeframes, and all currencies, metals, indices, stocks, etc.

The indicator does not repaint, backpaint and does not delay the signals.