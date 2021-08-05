GO Pullback Zones
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
GO Pullback Zones is a unique trend following indicator that helps you enter a trade at an early stage, right after a pullback is over.
After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive the Trade Entry Manager utility !
Feel free to check out my other products here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products
The default settings are for M1 timeframe !
The indicator detects candlestick patterns forming at reversal zones, along with a smart, dual trend detection system.
You can filter the signals in multiple ways, or you can even turn off all filters and use the indicator as a swing trading tool.
The indicator works on all timeframes, and all currencies, metals, indices, stocks, etc.
The indicator does not repaint, backpaint and does not delay the signals.
Not bad, but the input options provided does not change the indicator readings