GO Breakout and Retest

3.5

GO Breakout and Retest is probably the best price action indicator you can currently find on the market.

Designed for price action traders and not only, the indicator helps you spot retests after breakouts of supply / demand zones.

After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive for free the Trade Entry Manager utility !

Please read the full description  of the product in order to use the indicator properly !

Feel free to check out my other products herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products


The indicator will search for setups only on live charts or in strategy tester. When you load the indicator on the chart, it will not display anything in the past !


As most traders know, after a break of a supply / demand zone, usually a pullback happens to retest the zone. The retest of the zone is the optimal time to enter the trade in the direction of the breakout.

As Holy grail does not exist, this indicator does not promise 100%, but the trade setups have a very high risk : reward ratio.

The indicator implements an extrafilter, with the help of that the signals are filtered based on the swing sizes before / after the break.

But to get the most out of it, you need to trade the perfect setups.


How to find the perfect setups :  ( see the screenshot for examples )

When you get an alert :

  • make sure the pair you are trading is trending and has large, nice movements
  • the indicator plots the supply / demand zone that is broken and a horizontal trendline representing the broken support/resistance line. Make sure that the horizontal line was broken with a strong, larger than average candle
  • make sure the s/r line was crossed only once ( see screenshots for explanation )
  • make sure that when you get an alert, it was the first retest of the zone / line
  • before and after the break, make sure the price made nice big moves both above and below the zone
  • the best signals are when you get alert right on the s/r line

How to trade the signals of the indicator : ( personal suggestion only, but statistically this is the best way to trade these signals )

  • Never risk more than 2-3 % of your account balance
  • Don't try to trade every signal. Trade only the perfect setups
  • For buy setups, place your stop loss below the low of the candle that broke the s/r line
  • Set your initial target at 1:1 risk:reward
  • when 1:1 risk reward has been reached, close half of your position and trail the remaining position by 1 RR
  • if you get multiple signals in the same trend, trade only the FIRST signal


I am open to any suggestion regarding this indicator.

If you like this product, please don't forget to review it as such.


  Happy pips !




Reviews 6
aungnainghtoo
19
aungnainghtoo 2022.01.02 17:38 
 

Good and it make less time of screening.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.09.24 13:25 
 

Good work

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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GO Trendline Breakout indicator is designed to find the breakouts of trendlines in the direction of the trend. Feel free to check out my other products here   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products the indicator implements a unique trend detection algorithm, and finds the trendlines from swing highs/lows/ The indicator implements visual alerts and push notifications. The indicator can be used on any currency pair / stocks/ indices and on any timeframe. How to use the i
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GO Trendline Breakout is currently the best tool on the market for finding and trading pullbacks in the direction of the trend. After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive for free the Trade Entry Manager utility ! Feel free to check out my other products here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products As most traders know, thinking that the market is always in an uptrend or downtrend is totally wrong. The best w
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GO Pullback Zones is a unique trend following  indicator that helps you enter a trade at an early stage, right after a pullback is over. After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive the Trade Entry Manager utility ! Feel free to check out my other products here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products The default settings are for M1 timeframe ! The indicator detects candlestick patterns forming at reversal zones,
GO Universal Scanner
OLIVER GYILA
Indicators
GO Universal Scanner is a simple scanner tool that can be used to scan any indicator on multiple symbols and timeframes. From now on, you don't have to ask anyone for a scanner of your favorite indicator, this scanner can do all the job for you. You can also jump to the desired symbol and timeframe by simply clicking on the signal on the scanner dashboard. More than that, you the scanner can load your desired template on the newly opened chart. However, please note that, due to mt4 limitations,
Multi Oscillator Divergence Entry
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Indicators
GO Multi Oscillator Divergence Entry is a unique divergence indicator that is different from all other divergence indicators on the market. After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive for free the Trade Entry Manager utility ! The uniqueness of the indicator consists of two key elements : unlike other divergence indicators, this indicator does not use an oscillator subwindow, thus you can search for divergence of multiple oscilla
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Somina
19
Somina 2022.06.06 09:12 
 

This indicator slows down my mt4

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.03.29 21:31 
 

At this time I give 2 stars. I have sent a comment to the Vendor on March 23, about nothing showing on my charts, but received no response. I have put the indicator on many Forex pairs with everything from 5M to 1H to see how it identifies trades, but cannot find the indicator showing either a buy or a sell recommendationI thought there would be at least one trade setup, but no.. When leaving a review I always consider price and quality of the indicator and I give 2 stars because it was a fair price. What a bummer because I was considering maybe another indicator from his menu. Update 5-5-22 The indicator provided a trade overnight and it would have been a winner. But this is a rare trade b/c no others have come. For this reason I update the review.

He knows I left review but never offered the free utility. And he never responded personally, someone else answered the question for me.

Update 7-17-22. Still no courtesy to respond to my request. He says on the page "After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive for free the Trade Entry Manager utility !" Apparently, he does not respond with the free gift if you criticise his indicator truthfully.

aungnainghtoo
19
aungnainghtoo 2022.01.02 17:38 
 

Good and it make less time of screening.

ali tabrizi68
45
ali tabrizi68 2021.12.01 13:03 
 

This is very good.just rememer proce have a nice ang big move

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.09.24 13:25 
 

Good work

Pham Dang Mai Tram
710
Pham Dang Mai Tram 2021.09.04 12:02 
 

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