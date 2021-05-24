GO Trendline Retest

GO Trendline Breakout is currently the best tool on the market for finding and trading pullbacks in the direction of the trend.

After purchase, leave a review, a comment or make a screenshot of your purchase and contact me to receive for free the Trade Entry Manager utility !



Feel free to check out my other products here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products





As most traders know, thinking that the market is always in an uptrend or downtrend is totally wrong.

The best way to find out if a market is trending, either up or down, is by trendlines.

The indicator uses an unique algorithm for finding the possible entry points after a pullback / retracement to a given trendline.

Thanks to this unique algorithm, we will have an edge over the market, because the risk/reward ratio is very high.

The alerts appear at the beginning of the candle.





Please note that the indicator does not backpaint, it only starts to calculate from the moment you load it on any chart !





Always put a stop loss above / below the most recent swing !





The indicator works on any instrument and any timeframe.





Always use proper risk / money management !





If you like this product, please don't forget to review it as such.

