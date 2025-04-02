Hidden Gem

Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Trading Precision with Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Hidden Gem is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that harnesses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze multi-indicator datasets, enabling data-driven trade execution with unparalleled risk-reward optimization. Designed for both retail and institutional traders, this EA combines neural network technology with rigorous risk protocols to deliver consistent, sustainable performance.

Core Innovations

  • AI-Driven Decision Engine: Integrates Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) to map inter-market dependencies and cross-asset correlations, enhancing predictive accuracy across forex, indices, and commodities.

  • Adaptive Learning Framework: Utilizes Reinforcement Learning (RL) with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO), trained in simulated market environments, to maximize risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) and manage risk through real-time strategy refinement tested in volatile market.

  • Dynamic Risk-to-Reward Mastery: Proprietary algorithms optimize entry precision and exit timing, achieving industry-leading R:R ratios via adaptive position sizing and stop-loss enforcement.

Key Features

  • Zero High-Risk Strategies: Excludes grid, No martingale, and No hedging; executes one trade at a time with capital preservation as the priority.

  • Mandatory Stop-Loss Protection: Every position is safeguarded by predefined risk thresholds.

  • Smart Session Filtering: Avoids volatile market phases (e.g., news spikes, gaps) to reduce exposure to erratic price action.

  • Pre-Optimized Default Settings: Ready for deployment with minimal configuration—ideal for beginners and experts alike.

Performance & Validation

  • 98% Win Rate (Backtested): Achieved a 2.8:1 reward-to-risk ratio over 10 years of INDICES ,FOREX  simulations (historical data included).

  • For more transparency here is a  live results   : Real Account 

  • Live Account Proven: Refined over years of use in fund management environments, ensuring robustness across market cycles.

  • Continuous Improvement: Regular AI model updates adapt to evolving macroeconomic conditions and volatility regimes.

Recommended Configuration

  • Instruments: NASDAQ, WS30, XAUUSD, DOW ,GER40 , EURUSD ,GBPJPY .....(optimized for correlated volatility).

  • Timeframe: 15-minute chart—enables multi-scale data aggregation (10-minute granularity and below) for enhanced signal accuracy.

  • Risk Management: 1-3% per trade (customizable to account size and risk tolerance).

Why Hidden Gem?

  • Institutional-Grade AI: Merges academic machine-learning frameworks with practical trading logic.

  • Transparency & Trust: One-time purchase fee—no hidden costs or subscriptions.

  • Set-and-Forget Simplicity: Pre-configured presets allow effortless integration into any trading routine.











PWF
26
PWF 2025.04.11 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rachid El Jaafari
1039
Reply from developer Rachid El Jaafari 2025.04.19 14:48
Thank you so much for your kind words and positive feedback! I'm truly glad to hear that you're satisfied with the EA's performance and stability. Providing a safe, consistent, and low-risk solution is exactly what I aim for, and it's great to see it delivering results for you. If you ever need further assistance, updates, or want to explore advanced features, I'm always here to support you. Wishing you continued success and steady profits!
Reply to review