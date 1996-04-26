MT4 high accuracy indicators2

Indicator function

Please set the level line with a value of 0 and buy and sell at the level line of 0

It is best to use 1H for testing

About update questions

In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators

Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators

Applicable mainstream currency pair

EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF

Applicable mainstream cross currency pair

EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD

AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY

GBP/JPY GBP/CHF

NZD/JPY

Applicable precious metal XAUUSD

Applicable crude oil XTIUSD XBRUSD

This indicator applies to transactions in any cycle and at any time



