MT4 high accuracy indicators17

  • Indicators
  • Xue Hang Pan
    Xue Hang Pan

    Xue Hang Pan

    2.3 (3)
    The millionaires foreign exchange development co., LTD., the company was established in 2002, is a global financial derivatives investment services and investment consulting services provider, the service coverage is widespread, has the first-class credit rating, with the mature financial management
    17 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Indicator function

  Choose to buy or sell at the critical point of indicator zero

It is best to use 1H for testing

 

About update questions

In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators

 

Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators

Applicable mainstream currency pair

EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF

Applicable mainstream cross currency pair

EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD

AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY

GBP/JPY GBP/CHF

NZD/JPY

Applicable precious metal XAUUSD

Applicable crude oil XTIUSD XBRUSD

 

This indicator applies to transactions in any cycle and at any time




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5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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MT4 high accuracy indicators19
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function      As shown in the figure, choosing to buy or sell at the dotted line of the indicator, and following the trend with the Angle of the channel up and down, are equally effective in bands and trends It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/US
MT4 high accuracy indicators18
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function   When the color of the indicator changes, it will send you a long short notice It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AU
MT4 high accuracy indicators4
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
MT4 high accuracy indicators5
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit! Through unique algorithms You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!   Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wa
MT4 high accuracy indicators6
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Buy and sell by indicator color It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/CHF NZD/JPY App
MT4 high accuracy indicators7
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Moving averages cross a short-term buy and sell, moving averages cross a 50 horizontal line a long-term buy and sell It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GB
MT4 high accuracy indicators16
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Select a trend based on the Angle above and below the indicator curve, and choose overbought and oversold when an action crosses the trend line It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross c
MT4 high accuracy indicators8
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose buy and sell at horizontal line 0 It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/CHF NZ
MT4 high accuracy indicators15
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Buy and sell at the 0.19 threshold.Notice that the level number is 0.19! It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AU
MT4 high accuracy indicators9
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell according to the system prompts It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/
MT4 high accuracy indicators3
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to go long or short when crossing the EMA or crossing the 0 line below It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/N
MT4 high accuracy indicators2
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Please set the level line with a value of 0 and buy and sell at the level line of 0 It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD
MT4 high accuracy indicators10
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell according to the system prompts It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/
MT4 high accuracy indicators12
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the EMA crosses It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/C
MT4 high accuracy indicators13
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the yellow EMA crosses zero It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GB
MT4 high accuracy indicators14
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the yellow moving average crosses zero. Arrow for overbought oversold reference only The indicator is suitable for the best time period of 1H About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency
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