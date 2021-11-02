Channel Signal

The channel Forex indicator is designed with extreme price values for a specific period in mind.

Basic Trading Signals





Buy Signal: Go long when price opens and closes above the middle medium line of the indicator, and trades along the upper channel border.





Sell Signal: Go short when price opens and closes below the middle medium blue line of the indicator, and trades along lower channel border.





Exit buy trade: Close all buy orders if while a bullish trend is ongoing, price closes below the medium central line of the indicator.





Exit sell trade: Close all sell orders if while a bearish trend is ongoing, price closes above the medium central line of the indicator.





Tips:



A good combination of the indicator with other technical analysis tools will bring out the best and yield a profitable trading strategy. Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading.

The indicator comprises of three distinctly colored lines that resembles those of the Bollinger Bands.