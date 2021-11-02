Channel Signal

The channel Forex indicator is designed with extreme price values for a specific period in mind.

The indicator comprises of three distinctly colored lines that resembles those of the Bollinger Bands.

Basic Trading Signals

Buy Signal: Go long when price opens and closes above the middle medium  line of the indicator, and trades along the upper channel border.

Sell Signal: Go short when price opens and closes below the middle medium blue line of the indicator, and trades along lower channel border.

Exit buy trade: Close all buy orders if while a bullish trend is ongoing, price closes below the medium central line of the indicator.

Exit sell trade: Close all sell orders if while a bearish trend is ongoing, price closes above the medium central line of the indicator.

Tips:

A good combination of the indicator with other technical analysis tools will bring out the best and yield a profitable trading strategy. Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading.


Recommended products
Trend Follower LukaHo
Lukasz Mariusz Holla
Indicators
TrendFollower (The Swiss Army Knife for Trends) Forget standard indicators. Discover TrendFollower – 5 strategies in one! Tired of indicators that show a buy signal when the market is long past its peak? Your moving averages are so laggy that they show last Tuesday's trend? Let's get this straightened out. I present to you TrendFollower – a powerful, modular framework (Institution-Grade) that analyzes market structure from five different perspectives. Whether you're a patient sw
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Universal System Forex
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicators
Hello community, on this occasion I'm here to introduce you to Universal Professional Trading System MAIN PURPOSE This is an advanced and universal technical indicator designed to work in any market (Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, etc.) and any timeframe. It's not an EA that trades automatically, but rather a comprehensive analysis and signals system. KEY FEATURES 1. AUTOMATIC SYMBOL DETECTION Automatically identifies asset types (Forex, Gold, Silver, Crypto, JPY pairs) Automatically
Matrix Series
Mohammed Ribin
Indicators
The Matrix Series indicator analyzes price action, moving averages, and volatility to detect trending conditions. Bullish Trend: Green zones or upward signals indicate a strong uptrend, ideal for long positions. Bearish Trend: Red zones or downward signals suggest a downtrend, perfect for short positions. Sideways/Neutral Market: Non-highlighted or gray zones show periods of market consolidation or low momentum, helping you avoid false signals. Use Cases: Trend Confirmation: Use the indicator to
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
Visual Wolf Bands Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Wolf Bands: Your Ultimate Reversal Signal Indicator Unlock Market Reversals with Unmatched Clarity Are you tired of navigating the market's unpredictable swings with lagging, complicated indicators? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points amidst the noise? The Visual Wolf Bands indicator was developed to solve this exact problem, providing you with a clean, powerful, and intuitive tool to pinpoint high-probability market reversals. For just 30 dollars, this is an essential
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
5 (3)
Indicators
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
ATR Line
Evgeny Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro displays a smooth, accurate countdown to the close of the current candle, accompanied by a circular progress arc that gives you an instant visual sense of time remaining. Unlike other timers that freeze between ticks or drift out of sync, this indicator uses server time interpolation to deliver a stutter-free countdown on every timeframe from M1 to MN. Whether you trade scalping setups on the 1-minute chart or swing positions on H4, knowing exactly when the cu
Graal ATR Zones
Artem Bezmenov
Indicators
Indicator "ATR Grail Control zones" user's guide Purpose of the indicator The indicator calculates **the average price movement** (High − Low) for a given number of periods (months, weeks, days) and builds two zones ** from the current extremes of the period ** — upper and lower. Calculation logic: from **Low** of the current candle, the average move is postponed up; from **High** of the current candle, the same average move is postponed down. Each zone has a width of **+10%** of the average
BOA Cold Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) COLD Signals Indicator provides signals based on Amalia Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Keltner & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually a
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
Indicators
VSA target The indicator identifies a professional buyer or a professional seller on the chart using the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) system and builds a trend support zone relative to these bars (candles), as well as target levels. Features: 1. In this indicator, you can select a mode in which only a professional buyer or a professional seller will be determined, and also that both professional participants will be determined at once. 2. You can set any timeframe on the symbol to determine th
TitaniumTrend
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Indicators
TitaniumTrend - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer TitaniumTrend is a next-generation indicator designed to provide traders with a definitive edge by analyzing market trends across 21 different timeframes simultaneously. Featuring a stunning, custom-built "Glass Reflection" visual layer and a highly accurate sentiment dashboard, this tool eliminates market noise and reveals the true directional bias of any asset. Key Features 21-Timeframe Analytics: The built-in dashboard continuously s
FREE
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
RSI Traffic Light
Christian Opperskalski
Indicators
RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI ( Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing. Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive. Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint. - Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is excellent for Momentum trading into the trend direction. - It is great to take Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone into the direction of main trend. - This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well. - Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line. - Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line. - CCI oscil
TrendCluster Matrix
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
TrendCluster Matrix is an adaptive trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market direction, trailing stop levels, and potential trend transition areas directly on the chart. Unlike a standard SuperTrend with one fixed multiplier, this indicator analyzes multiple SuperTrend factor values at the same time. It then groups their recent performance into different clusters and selects a final adaptive factor based on the user’s chosen mode: Best, Average, or Worst cluster. This al
Trade Today
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
Indicators
TRADE TODAY — Advanced Pattern Recognition Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TRADE TODAY is a chart pattern recognition indicator that detects price structures in real time, scores each signal using trend and momentum filters, and displays entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart. Push notifications, email, and sound alerts are supported. How It Works The indicator scans recent price action for swing points at multiple depths and identifies the following structures: Double Top, Do
Mattrix Basket Strength
MATTRIX 8x
Indicators
Short Description On-chart strength analysis for synthetic currency baskets. Shows pair breakdown, coherence, pip sum and signal label directly on basket charts. Full Description Mattrix Basket Strength is an on-chart indicator designed for synthetic currency basket charts. It displays real-time strength analysis directly on the chart of any of the 8 major currency baskets (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). What it shows When attached to a basket chart such as #USD, the indicator breaks
KCI Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
Indicators
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicators
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
MT5 Fair Value Gap
Agus Santoso
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163007 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163008 Fair Value Gap (FVG) — Multi Timeframe + Freshness Filter + Alignment Zones Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed to help traders detect and visualize high-probability imbalance zones directly on the chart. It automatically scans candles and draws FVG rectangles with clean visuals, helping you spot institutional gaps, price inefficiencies, and
VanguardBot
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The  VanguardBot indicator  and its panel is a high‑precision market intelligence module designed to give traders a real‑time, multi‑factor audit of market conditions. It transforms raw price action , volatility behavior, cross‑asset correlations, and multi‑timeframe structure into a single, unified decision framework. Every metric is engineered to help traders understand what the market is doing right now , how strong that behavior is , and whether continuation or reversal is statistically more
MiniMACD
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
4.8 (10)
Indicators
This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw main line, signal line, and histogram. each line can be erased. the ascent and descent can be distinguished.  Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart. This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  
FREE
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Indicators
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
GoldForge
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Current price valid only for the launch—a limited-time promotion lasting a few hours. The Forge of Market Intelligence In the realm of algorithmic trading, where countless systems chase the same signals and fall into the same traps,   GoldForge   stands apart as a sophisticated analytical engine designed exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). Like a master blacksmith who understands the exact temperature and pressure needed to forge unbreakable steel, GoldForge analyzes multiple layers of ma
Volume Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Manager PRO
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
Piotr Stepien
Experts
The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
Crypto Liquidation Heatmap
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Real Market Liquidity Levels This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays real liquidity levels taken directly from the live market via an external API. The data is drawn on your broker’s MT5 chart in real time. Real market levels – independent from broker prices Liquidity levels are automatically adjusted to the current price , even if your broker has a small price offset compared to real market prices. This ensures you always see true pending orders from major market participants , not jus
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review