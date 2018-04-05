Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial.

Key Features:

Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified threshold.

The threshold for profit and loss can be set in money (e.g., 100 USD) or as a percentage of the account balance (e.g., 2%).

(e.g., 100 USD) or as a (e.g., 2%). Separate values for profit and loss limits, configurable in the EA settings panel.



Symbol Management - Three Options to Choose From: Option 1 : Manage positions only on the symbol where the EA is launched.

: Manage positions only on the symbol where the EA is launched. Option 2 : Manage positions on selected symbols that can be entered manually.

: Manage positions on selected symbols that can be entered manually. Option 3 : Manage all symbols visible in the Market Watch window.

: Manage all symbols visible in the window. These three options provide full flexibility in managing trades across various markets.



Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit Orders: The EA uses hidden orders, meaning the broker does not see the set limits, allowing for greater flexibility.

It sums up all trades on selected symbols, enabling precise calculation of total profit or loss.



Speed and Reliability: The EA operates instantly, analyzing and reacting to market changes in real-time, minimizing the risk of human delays.



Clear Graphic Panel: Key information, such as current profit and loss, is displayed on the chart in the top left corner .

. In the panel, you can choose whether profit and loss should be calculated in money or percentage (relative to account balance) and enter the appropriate values.



Continuous Operation: Manager PRO works continuously and does not require restarting after profits or losses are realized, unlike other similar robots.

works and after profits or losses are realized, unlike other similar robots. After closing a position, the EA immediately starts calculating profits and losses on new trades, ensuring that it constantly protects the trader's account and automatically responds to changes.



Perfect Tool for Prop Firms: Manager PRO is an excellent solution for prop firms , where risk management and controlling daily loss limits are critical.

, where risk management and controlling daily loss limits are critical. The tool provides full control over the entire account's losses, helping traders avoid exceeding loss limits and meet the strict risk management requirements set by prop firms.

Collaboration with Other EAs:

If you already have another EA running that poorly manages risk on the symbol you want to control, Manager PRO offers a solution. You can run Manager PRO on a completely different chart and simply enter the name of the symbol you wish to manage.

In doing so, Manager PRO will take control of profit and loss management on the specified symbol, allowing for comprehensive risk management without interfering with other active robots. This is a perfect solution for traders who want full control over their entire account, regardless of the other strategies in use.

Application: Manager PRO is ideal for traders who want to automatically manage profits and losses across multiple symbols simultaneously, minimizing the risk of human errors and delays. With continuous operation and the ability to collaborate with other EAs, this robot provides constant protection of the trader's capital and full control over daily loss limits, making it an ideal tool in a prop firm environment.

Main Advantage: Manager PRO ensures fast, reliable, and continuous position management, automatically limiting losses and realizing profits. It does not require restarting after trades are completed, allowing it to provide constant protection for the trader's account, no matter the market conditions.