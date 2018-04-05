Order Panel MT5

The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform.

The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as:

    • Buy Limit
    • Sell Limit
    • Buy Stop
    • Sell Stop

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit setup: Each order is automatically sent with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with no delays. This feature is ideal in fast-moving markets, ensuring immediate protection of your positions.

  • Quick position sizing: Traders can easily set the desired Lot Size to adjust their trades according to their strategy, ensuring flexibility and precision in execution.

  • Partial position closing: The panel allows you to close part of an open position, even if it was opened as a single order. This feature, which is not available in the standard MetaTrader 5, is extremely useful for managing risk and locking in profits.

  • Quick order management functions:

    • Break Even button: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price, securing the position at break-even and minimizing the risk of loss.
    • Buttons for quick removal of pending orders: Instantly removes all pending orders, saving time during volatile market conditions.
    • Order closing buttons: Allows fast closure of only buy (Buy) or only sell (Sell) orders, as well as the option to close all open positions with a single click.

  • Easy pending order placement: After clicking the "Pending" button, you can easily set the order level directly on the chart.

  • The panel can be placed anywhere on the chart by moving it with the mouse and it can also be minimized.

  • Managing only orders on the chart it is running on, it does not manage all orders on the entire platform, if necessary, you can run several panels on different charts.

  • The Take profit and Stop Loss levels are defined in points away from the opening price of the order.

Why choose our panel?

  • Professional interface: Inspired by order management panels used in futures contracts within institutional trading terminals, providing a high-level trading experience.
  • No delays: Each order is executed instantly with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, giving you an edge in fast-moving market conditions.
  • User-friendly design: Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, offering full control over your trades with an intuitive interface.
  • Advanced risk management: With the Break Even function and the ability to close partial positions, the panel provides full flexibility for managing risks and profits.

Automate and optimize your trades with our professional panel for MetaTrader 5, gain full control over your orders, and boost your trading efficiency!

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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The promotional price is valid for the last 24 hours. The Forge of Market Intelligence In the realm of algorithmic trading, where countless systems chase the same signals and fall into the same traps, GoldForge stands apart as a sophisticated analytical engine designed exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). Like a master blacksmith who understands the exact temperature and pressure needed to forge unbreakable steel, GoldForge analyzes multiple layers of market structure to identify moments o
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5 (1)
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Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
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Piotr Stepien
Indicators
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
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Experts
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
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Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
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