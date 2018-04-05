Order Panel MT5

The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform.

The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience.





Key Features:

Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop





Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit setup: Each order is automatically sent with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with no delays. This feature is ideal in fast-moving markets, ensuring immediate protection of your positions.

Quick position sizing: Traders can easily set the desired Lot Size to adjust their trades according to their strategy, ensuring flexibility and precision in execution.

Partial position closing: The panel allows you to close part of an open position, even if it was opened as a single order. This feature, which is not available in the standard MetaTrader 5, is extremely useful for managing risk and locking in profits.

Quick order management functions: Break Even button: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price, securing the position at break-even and minimizing the risk of loss. Buttons for quick removal of pending orders: Instantly removes all pending orders, saving time during volatile market conditions. Order closing buttons: Allows fast closure of only buy (Buy) or only sell (Sell) orders, as well as the option to close all open positions with a single click.





Easy pending order placement: After clicking the "Pending" button, you can easily set the order level directly on the chart.



The panel can be placed anywhere on the chart by moving it with the mouse and it can also be minimized.

Managing only orders on the chart it is running on, it does not manage all orders on the entire platform, if necessary, you can run several panels on different charts.

The Take profit and Stop Loss levels are defined in points away from the opening price of the order.

Why choose our panel?

Professional interface: Inspired by order management panels used in futures contracts within institutional trading terminals, providing a high-level trading experience.

Inspired by order management panels used in futures contracts within institutional trading terminals, providing a high-level trading experience. No delays: Each order is executed instantly with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, giving you an edge in fast-moving market conditions.

Each order is executed instantly with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, giving you an edge in fast-moving market conditions. User-friendly design: Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, offering full control over your trades with an intuitive interface.

Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, offering full control over your trades with an intuitive interface. Advanced risk management: With the Break Even function and the ability to close partial positions, the panel provides full flexibility for managing risks and profits.

Automate and optimize your trades with our professional panel for MetaTrader 5, gain full control over your orders, and boost your trading efficiency!