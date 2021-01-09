Note: Amen Pivot EA has been repackaged and made more professional, than the earlier free version. If you downloaded before, re-download this 2026 version.





Overview

Amen Pivot EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines classical pivot point analysis with powerful candlestick pattern recognition (Hammer/Shooting Star). Built with institutional-grade risk management, this EA prioritizes capital preservation while systematically growing your account.

Key Features

🔒 Capital Preservation First

Multi-layer drawdown protection - Automatically reduces risk or halts trading at user-defined thresholds

Daily loss limits - Prevents overtrading on losing days

Consecutive loss protection - Stops trading after X losses to prevent revenge trading

Equity trailing protection - Locks in profits during favorable conditions

📈 Intelligent Growth System

Adaptive position sizing - Increases risk gradually after reaching growth targets

Kelly Criterion integration - Optimal bet sizing based on historical performance

Profit compounding - Reinvests profits conservatively using square root method

Performance-based risk adjustment - Reduces risk during drawdown, increases after wins

🎯 Professional Entry Strategy

Pivot point levels - Calculates R1/R2/R3 and S1/S2/S3 for dynamic stop placement

Candlestick pattern recognition - Identifies Hammer (bullish) and Shooting Star (bearish) patterns

Trend confirmation - Optional multi-bar trend filter for higher probability trades

Time-based trading - Configurable trading hours to avoid low-liquidity periods

🛡️ Risk Management

Auto lot sizing - Based on account percentage risk (default 2%)

Spread filtering - Avoids trading during high spread conditions

Margin checking - Prevents margin calls with pre-trade validation

Stop loss validation - Automatically adjusts to broker minimum distance requirements

📊 Exit Strategy

Dynamic take profit - Configurable TP in points

Trailing stop - Optional trailing with adjustable step

Breakeven protection - Moves stop to breakeven after user-defined points

Pivot-based stops - Automatically positions stops at logical pivot levels

Input Parameters

Capital Preservation

Max Drawdown: 20% (EA stops if exceeded)

Daily Loss Limit: 5%

Max Consecutive Losses: 3

Capital Growth

Base Risk: 2% per trade

Growth Target: 50% (increases risk after reaching)

Max Risk Cap: 5%

Compounding: ON

Trade Filters

Trading Hours: 0-23 (configurable)

Max Spread: 50 points

Min Candle Size: 10 points

Exit Strategy

Take Profit: 500 points

Trailing Stop: 100 points

Breakeven Trigger: 50 points

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value Timeframe H1 Currency Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD Minimum Deposit 500 recommended (better 1000+) Broker Type Any (ECN recommended)





Performance Philosophy

This EA is NOT a "get rich quick" system. It is designed for traders who understand:

Capital preservation is more important than returns

Consistent growth beats explosive gains

Drawdown management is key to long-term survival

The EA uses a conservative approach: small position sizes, logical stop placement at pivot levels, and multiple protection layers that automatically engage during adverse conditions.