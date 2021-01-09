Amen
- Experts
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Utibe UdohI studied Computer Science and have great passion for programming. I develop MQL4 and MQL5 Expert Advisors (Forex Trading Robots) with years of experience. Try my robots and signals. Or, you have a strategy? Let me do the coding!
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 31 May 2026
Note: Amen Pivot EA has been repackaged and made more professional, than the earlier free version. If you downloaded before, re-download this 2026 version.
Overview
Amen Pivot EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines classical pivot point analysis with powerful candlestick pattern recognition (Hammer/Shooting Star). Built with institutional-grade risk management, this EA prioritizes capital preservation while systematically growing your account.
Key Features
🔒 Capital Preservation First
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Multi-layer drawdown protection - Automatically reduces risk or halts trading at user-defined thresholds
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Daily loss limits - Prevents overtrading on losing days
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Consecutive loss protection - Stops trading after X losses to prevent revenge trading
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Equity trailing protection - Locks in profits during favorable conditions
📈 Intelligent Growth System
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Adaptive position sizing - Increases risk gradually after reaching growth targets
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Kelly Criterion integration - Optimal bet sizing based on historical performance
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Profit compounding - Reinvests profits conservatively using square root method
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Performance-based risk adjustment - Reduces risk during drawdown, increases after wins
🎯 Professional Entry Strategy
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Pivot point levels - Calculates R1/R2/R3 and S1/S2/S3 for dynamic stop placement
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Candlestick pattern recognition - Identifies Hammer (bullish) and Shooting Star (bearish) patterns
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Trend confirmation - Optional multi-bar trend filter for higher probability trades
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Time-based trading - Configurable trading hours to avoid low-liquidity periods
🛡️ Risk Management
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Auto lot sizing - Based on account percentage risk (default 2%)
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Spread filtering - Avoids trading during high spread conditions
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Margin checking - Prevents margin calls with pre-trade validation
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Stop loss validation - Automatically adjusts to broker minimum distance requirements
📊 Exit Strategy
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Dynamic take profit - Configurable TP in points
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Trailing stop - Optional trailing with adjustable step
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Breakeven protection - Moves stop to breakeven after user-defined points
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Pivot-based stops - Automatically positions stops at logical pivot levels
Input Parameters
Capital Preservation
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Max Drawdown: 20% (EA stops if exceeded)
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Daily Loss Limit: 5%
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Max Consecutive Losses: 3
Capital Growth
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Base Risk: 2% per trade
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Growth Target: 50% (increases risk after reaching)
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Max Risk Cap: 5%
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Compounding: ON
Trade Filters
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Trading Hours: 0-23 (configurable)
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Max Spread: 50 points
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Min Candle Size: 10 points
Exit Strategy
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Take Profit: 500 points
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Trailing Stop: 100 points
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Breakeven Trigger: 50 points
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Timeframe
|H1
|Currency Pairs
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD
|Minimum Deposit
|500 recommended (better 1000+)
|Broker Type
|Any (ECN recommended)
Performance Philosophy
This EA is NOT a "get rich quick" system. It is designed for traders who understand:
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Capital preservation is more important than returns
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Consistent growth beats explosive gains
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Drawdown management is key to long-term survival
The EA uses a conservative approach: small position sizes, logical stop placement at pivot levels, and multiple protection layers that automatically engage during adverse conditions.
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