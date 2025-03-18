Lightning HotKeys Momentum Scalper PRO

Lightning Hotkeys Trade Faster, Smarter & Safer

Ever felt like you missed a great trade because you couldn't execute fast enough? Lightning Hotkeys turns your keyboard into a powerful trading command center, helping you trade in mili-seconds instead of minutes.

Speed Up Your Trading Game

Trade with the press of a key. No more clicking through menus or missing opportunities. Lightning Hotkeys lets you:

  • Open buy/sell positions instantly
  • Manage stop losses on the fly
  • Close trades when you need to
  • Handle multiple positions at once

Smart Risk Management Made Easy

Protect your capital with intelligent risk tools:

  • Set trailing stops that follow price movements
  • Move your stop loss closer or further with single keystrokes
  • Create "safety stops" that lock in profits automatically
  • Group similar positions to manage them together

See Everything At a Glance

The clean, intuitive dashboard shows you:

  • All your active positions
  • Current profit/loss for each trade
  • Market momentum indicator
  • Trailing stop status

Trading Like a Pro Has Never Been Easier

Lightning Hotkeys feels like having trading superpowers. Press B to buy, S to sell, T to trail, C to close - it's that simple!

Group your trades with a single key and manage them together. Adjust your stop losses on multiple positions in seconds.

Customizable Keys & Settings

Make Lightning Hotkeys work for YOU:

  • Set your preferred hotkeys
  • Choose your lot size
  • Customize stop loss distances
  • Adjust trailing settings to match your strategy
  • Personalize the dashboard colors and positionPerfect For:
  • Day traders who need speed
  • Swing traders wanting better position management
  • Anyone looking to level-up their trading efficiency
  • Traders who want to reduce emotional decisions

Lightning Hotkeys transforms the way you trade - making it faster and more precise. Start trading at the speed of thought!

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Hotkey Configuration
KeyBuy Hotkey for instant buy orders B
KeySell Hotkey for instant sell orders S
KeyTrail Hotkey to toggle trailing stop T
KeyClose Hotkey to close selected position C
KeyMoveBack Hotkey to move stop loss away from price Z
KeyMoveClose Hotkey to move stop loss closer to price Y
KeyToggleTP Hotkey to toggle take profit P
KeyToggleTrailingProfit Hotkey to toggle profit-based trailing O
KeyGroupBuy Hotkey to group all buy positions q
KeyGroupSell Hotkey to group all sell positions w
KeyCancelGroupSL Hotkey to cancel stop losses for a group e
KeyCancelGroupTP Hotkey to cancel take profits for a group r
Trade Parameters
InitialStopLoss Enable automatic stop loss placement false
StopLossPoints Distance for initial stop loss in points 300
InitialTrailingStopPoints Initial distance for trailing stops 300
LotSize Default position size 0.1
BackwardMovePoints Distance to move stop loss backward 20
ForwardMovePoints Distance to move stop loss forward 20
TakeProfitPoints Distance for take profit in points 850
MinimumTrailingDistance Minimum allowed trailing stop distance 20
Trailing Profit Settings
AutoTrailingOnProfit Enable automatic trailing when in profit false
MinProfitPoints Minimum profit to activate auto-trailing 850
AutoTrailingDistance Distance for auto-trailing stops 120
Safety Stop Settings
EnableSafetyStop Activate the Safety Stop feature false
SafetyTriggerPoints Distance to trigger the Safety Stop 120
SafetyStopPoints Distance of the Safety Stop in points 20
KeyToggleSafety Hotkey to toggle Safety Stop L
Interface Settings
WindowBgColor Background color of the status window clrNONE
TextColor Text color for the status window clrGray
WindowX/Y Position of the status window 20, 20
WindowWidth Width of the status window 400
FontSize Font size for the status window 10
