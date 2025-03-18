Lightning HotKeys Momentum Scalper PRO
- Utilities
- Antoine Robillard
- Version: 5.5
- Updated: 18 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Lightning Hotkeys Trade Faster, Smarter & Safer
Ever felt like you missed a great trade because you couldn't execute fast enough? Lightning Hotkeys turns your keyboard into a powerful trading command center, helping you trade in mili-seconds instead of minutes.
Speed Up Your Trading Game
Trade with the press of a key. No more clicking through menus or missing opportunities. Lightning Hotkeys lets you:
- Open buy/sell positions instantly
- Manage stop losses on the fly
- Close trades when you need to
- Handle multiple positions at once
Smart Risk Management Made Easy
Protect your capital with intelligent risk tools:
- Set trailing stops that follow price movements
- Move your stop loss closer or further with single keystrokes
- Create "safety stops" that lock in profits automatically
- Group similar positions to manage them together
See Everything At a Glance
The clean, intuitive dashboard shows you:
- All your active positions
- Current profit/loss for each trade
- Market momentum indicator
- Trailing stop status
Trading Like a Pro Has Never Been Easier
Lightning Hotkeys feels like having trading superpowers. Press B to buy, S to sell, T to trail, C to close - it's that simple!
Group your trades with a single key and manage them together. Adjust your stop losses on multiple positions in seconds.
Customizable Keys & Settings
Make Lightning Hotkeys work for YOU:
- Set your preferred hotkeys
- Choose your lot size
- Customize stop loss distances
- Adjust trailing settings to match your strategy
- Personalize the dashboard colors and positionPerfect For:
- Day traders who need speed
- Swing traders wanting better position management
- Anyone looking to level-up their trading efficiency
- Traders who want to reduce emotional decisions
Lightning Hotkeys transforms the way you trade - making it faster and more precise. Start trading at the speed of thought!
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Hotkey Configuration
|KeyBuy
|Hotkey for instant buy orders
|B
|KeySell
|Hotkey for instant sell orders
|S
|KeyTrail
|Hotkey to toggle trailing stop
|T
|KeyClose
|Hotkey to close selected position
|C
|KeyMoveBack
|Hotkey to move stop loss away from price
|Z
|KeyMoveClose
|Hotkey to move stop loss closer to price
|Y
|KeyToggleTP
|Hotkey to toggle take profit
|P
|KeyToggleTrailingProfit
|Hotkey to toggle profit-based trailing
|O
|KeyGroupBuy
|Hotkey to group all buy positions
|q
|KeyGroupSell
|Hotkey to group all sell positions
|w
|KeyCancelGroupSL
|Hotkey to cancel stop losses for a group
|e
|KeyCancelGroupTP
|Hotkey to cancel take profits for a group
|r
|Trade Parameters
|InitialStopLoss
|Enable automatic stop loss placement
|false
|StopLossPoints
|Distance for initial stop loss in points
|300
|InitialTrailingStopPoints
|Initial distance for trailing stops
|300
|LotSize
|Default position size
|0.1
|BackwardMovePoints
|Distance to move stop loss backward
|20
|ForwardMovePoints
|Distance to move stop loss forward
|20
|TakeProfitPoints
|Distance for take profit in points
|850
|MinimumTrailingDistance
|Minimum allowed trailing stop distance
|20
|Trailing Profit Settings
|AutoTrailingOnProfit
|Enable automatic trailing when in profit
|false
|MinProfitPoints
|Minimum profit to activate auto-trailing
|850
|AutoTrailingDistance
|Distance for auto-trailing stops
|120
|Safety Stop Settings
|EnableSafetyStop
|Activate the Safety Stop feature
|false
|SafetyTriggerPoints
|Distance to trigger the Safety Stop
|120
|SafetyStopPoints
|Distance of the Safety Stop in points
|20
|KeyToggleSafety
|Hotkey to toggle Safety Stop
|L
|Interface Settings
|WindowBgColor
|Background color of the status window
|clrNONE
|TextColor
|Text color for the status window
|clrGray
|WindowX/Y
|Position of the status window
|20, 20
|WindowWidth
|Width of the status window
|400
|FontSize
|Font size for the status window
|10