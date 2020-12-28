Japanese Candle Patterns

This indicator (translated from the Japanese source) automatically identifies authentic Japanese candlepatterns (Japanese Sakata Gohou rules) and displays with arrows the following Japanese candlestick patterns:


BEARISH AND BULLISH ENGULFING CANDLES (known as Tsutsumi in Japanese)

BULLISH THREE WHITE SOLDIERS

BEARISH THREE BLACK CROWS

BEARISH EVENING STARS

BULLISH MORNING STARS

THREE LINES

THREE INSIDE DOWN (marks with a box)

THREE INSIDE UP (marks with a box)


You can switch off or on to have only the desired patterns to be displayed.

For example, if you wish to have only engulfing candles you can switch off the other patterns.

Alert can be set on/off when the desired pattern forms.


Note that Bearish Englufing and Morning Star have nearly 80 percent success rate. Stops can be set at the top end of bearish engulfing / bottom end of morning star.

Target not more than 4-5 candles in the direction of a trigger pattern. Hence it is recommended to trade candle patterns on higher timeframes, preferably daily.

For example, on daily, a trade triggered by engulfing candle can last 4 days, on 4 hours - 12 hours, on 1 hour - 4 hours.


I usually monitor candle patterns formed right after the NY close (when we the new daily candle just formed) or after weekly candle closes on Friday.

I watch only daily and weekly patterns before I plan new trades. A monthly pattern can also be very powerful, informing of coming multidays trends.

Ideally, newly formed pattern should align with the moving averages, Ichimoku (pullback to MA, Kijun or Kumo, MA crossover etc.) or pivot setup (for example morning star off yearly or monthly pivot).

Those can provide powerful tips in analysis, as market is heavily correlated (especially if you observe similir patterns on correlated pairs as USDXXX crosses).

Engulfing formation on daily or weekly chart is a powerful signal that can generate hundreds of pips.

It does not make sense to use candle pattern on timeframes less than 1 hour as moves will be insignificant, barely enough to cover the trade cost and the spread.


One should not trade candle patterns in consolidations though as any candle pattern is a reversal or trend continuation sign.


When using patterns with proven moving averages I recommend to use MTF (multitimeframe) moving averages of same period (higher timeframe MA that can plot on lower charts / that do not change when you flip charts).

I advise to stick to MTF 8 EMA (or VWMA) as it had been proven to be a dynamic support on any timeframe. Along with Candle patterns this is a powerful trading system by itself.


Good luck!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Master Candle
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Master Candle (MC) Indicator automatically detects "Master Candles", also known as "Mother Candles", i.e. candle that engulf several candles that follow them. See screenshots. You can choose how many candles Master Candle should engulf. By default it is set to 4. Feel free to change colour and thickness of lines as it suites you. I find this indicator to be very useful to identify congestions and breakouts, especially on 60 minutes charts. Usually if you see candle closing above or below "Maste
FREE
Yearly Levels
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator automatically plots Yearly High , Yearly Low and Yearly Average price levels from the previous year. It also builds two additional equidistant parallel levels ( Extended Highs R2 , R3 / Extended Lows S2 , R3 ) extended from previous Year High / Low. Extended High R3 / Low S3 is 100 percent Low-to-High extension ( as in Fibonacci 100 % extensions ) above / below the previous Year H/L and is the final reversal level with a sure reaction.  Extended High/Low R3/S3   represent the ulti
MACD Platinum
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This version of the MACD named MACD Platinum is the   MACD indicator calculated with ZeroLag moving averages (ZLEMA) .   ZLEMA is an abbreviation of   Zero Lag   Exponential   Moving Average . It was developed by John Ehlers and Rick Way. ZLEMA is a kind of Exponential   moving average   but its main idea is to eliminate the lag arising from the very nature of the   moving averages   and other trend following indicators.
Hurst Channel
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This tool is known as the Hurst Channel  or Hurst Bands . At first sight, it might resemble the  Bollinger Bands  because it consist of three bands, upper, lower and middle band.  So how do you trade this? If the asset is in a downtrend , you will see lower highs . If these lower highs retrace up to the upper band, you go with the main trend and take a sell. If you are in an uptrend , you should see higher lows that bounce off of the lower band. Stay concentrated on the highs and lows! For targ
MTF Kijun
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
Bullish Bearish Tick Volume with Averages
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Separated tick volume moving averages: This tool makes it is easier to track the volume behind the moves. It will separate tick volume into bullish and bearish volumes with two separate moving averages. Tracking volume versus price in an easy way is now accessable to any trader. It will put you on track with the market makers and those who move the price. Volume is not the only thing which moves the price but its an important factor behind it. Hence it has a predictive power. How tick volume w
Volume Tracker
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator draws a PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) volumes histogram or a standard volumes histogram in the first chart subwindow.  An alert option signals when a "Climax" situation exists.  Specific details follow. The PVA Volumes Histogram   This indicator creates PVA Volumes to be used together with the PVA Candles indicator. Special colors are used for candles and corresponding volume bars when notable situations occur involving price and volume, hence PVA (Price-Volume Analysis).  The cr
Tick Volume Moving Averages
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Separated tick volume moving averages: This tool makes it is easier to track the volume behind the moves. It will separate tick volume into bullish and bearish volumes with two separate moving averages. Tracking volume versus price in an easy way is now accessable to any trader. It will put you on track with the market makers and those who move the price. Volume is not the only thing which moves the price but its an important factor behind it. Hence it has a predictive power. How tick volume w
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