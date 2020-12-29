Hurst Channel

This tool is known as the Hurst Channel or Hurst Bands. At first sight, it might resemble the Bollinger Bands because it consist of three bands, upper, lower and middle band. 

So how do you trade this? If the asset is in a downtrend, you will see lower highs.

If these lower highs retrace up to the upper band, you go with the main trend and take a sell.

If you are in an uptrend, you should see higher lows that bounce off of the lower band.

Stay concentrated on the highs and lows!


For targets I recommend using Classic Pivot Points / Camarilla Pivot Points as horizontal support and resistance, along with the Hurst Channel.



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Indicators
Master Candle (MC) Indicator automatically detects "Master Candles", also known as "Mother Candles", i.e. candle that engulf several candles that follow them. See screenshots. You can choose how many candles Master Candle should engulf. By default it is set to 4. Feel free to change colour and thickness of lines as it suites you. I find this indicator to be very useful to identify congestions and breakouts, especially on 60 minutes charts. Usually if you see candle closing above or below "Maste
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Yearly Levels
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator automatically plots Yearly High , Yearly Low and Yearly Average price levels from the previous year. It also builds two additional equidistant parallel levels ( Extended Highs R2 , R3 / Extended Lows S2 , R3 ) extended from previous Year High / Low. Extended High R3 / Low S3 is 100 percent Low-to-High extension ( as in Fibonacci 100 % extensions ) above / below the previous Year H/L and is the final reversal level with a sure reaction.  Extended High/Low R3/S3   represent the ulti
MACD Platinum
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This version of the MACD named MACD Platinum is the   MACD indicator calculated with ZeroLag moving averages (ZLEMA) .   ZLEMA is an abbreviation of   Zero Lag   Exponential   Moving Average . It was developed by John Ehlers and Rick Way. ZLEMA is a kind of Exponential   moving average   but its main idea is to eliminate the lag arising from the very nature of the   moving averages   and other trend following indicators.
Japanese Candle Patterns
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator (translated from the Japanese source) automatically identifies authentic Japanese candlepatterns (Japanese Sakata Gohou rules) and displays with arrows the following Japanese candlestick patterns: BEARISH AND BULLISH ENGULFING CANDLES (known as Tsutsumi in Japanese) BULLISH THREE WHITE SOLDIERS BEARISH THREE BLACK CROWS BEARISH EVENING STARS BULLISH MORNING STARS THREE LINES THREE INSIDE DOWN (marks with a box) THREE INSIDE UP (marks with a box) You can switch off or on to have
MTF Kijun
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
Bullish Bearish Tick Volume with Averages
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Separated tick volume moving averages: This tool makes it is easier to track the volume behind the moves. It will separate tick volume into bullish and bearish volumes with two separate moving averages. Tracking volume versus price in an easy way is now accessable to any trader. It will put you on track with the market makers and those who move the price. Volume is not the only thing which moves the price but its an important factor behind it. Hence it has a predictive power. How tick volume w
Volume Tracker
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator draws a PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) volumes histogram or a standard volumes histogram in the first chart subwindow.  An alert option signals when a "Climax" situation exists.  Specific details follow. The PVA Volumes Histogram   This indicator creates PVA Volumes to be used together with the PVA Candles indicator. Special colors are used for candles and corresponding volume bars when notable situations occur involving price and volume, hence PVA (Price-Volume Analysis).  The cr
Tick Volume Moving Averages
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Separated tick volume moving averages: This tool makes it is easier to track the volume behind the moves. It will separate tick volume into bullish and bearish volumes with two separate moving averages. Tracking volume versus price in an easy way is now accessable to any trader. It will put you on track with the market makers and those who move the price. Volume is not the only thing which moves the price but its an important factor behind it. Hence it has a predictive power. How tick volume w
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