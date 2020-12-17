AccurateSignal is a trend indicator.

The signal does not redraw , it will alert when the trend may change, You'd better wait until the bar is finished.



Recommended time frame M15 above.

In GBPUSD, GBPJPY and other currency tests, the accuracy of this indicator is over 85% .



Key features

1、Drawing arrows on the chart.

2、Alerts

3、SendEmail - true false. email notifications.

4、SendNotification - true false Push notifications



