Twenty pips a trade

20 Pips per trade - Componding strategy,


This indicator will send you alerts when certain conditions are met together with entry price as well as exit prices. Al you have to do is take the trade with proper risk management.

The compounding strategy works as follows : 


Trade Pairs :

This indicator will work best on any currency pairs but has been optimized for the follow :  , EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/USD. Using this indicator on other trading instruments will work but is not advised.

Compounding:

Download the excel spreadsheet to help you navagite your tradng plan to maximise profits with little investment. If followed properly, the results of compounding WILL amaze you. Please click link below to download.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XYjk4HzA_3c8fvmSv1FVihVmVbzDj8eTKTntwrT8cV8/edit#gid=318257937

There is alot of videos online that will help you understand the compounding method. 

1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPubgy_qHy8  ----> (Hindi)

2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKcyBGQGigE ----> )English)


DISCLAIMER: This indicator cannot guarantee that every trade will be successful. Please use own discretion when trading. MANAGE RISK proper.



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Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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