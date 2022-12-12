Twenty pips a trade

20 Pips per trade - Componding strategy,





This indicator will send you alerts when certain conditions are met together with entry price as well as exit prices. Al you have to do is take the trade with proper risk management.

The compounding strategy works as follows :





Trade Pairs :

This indicator will work best on any currency pairs but has been optimized for the follow : , EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/USD. Using this indicator on other trading instruments will work but is not advised.

Compounding:

Download the excel spreadsheet to help you navagite your tradng plan to maximise profits with little investment. If followed properly, the results of compounding WILL amaze you. Please click link below to download.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XYjk4HzA_3c8fvmSv1FVihVmVbzDj8eTKTntwrT8cV8/edit#gid=318257937



There is alot of videos online that will help you understand the compounding method.

1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPubgy_qHy8 ----> (Hindi)

2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKcyBGQGigE ----> )English)





DISCLAIMER: This indicator cannot guarantee that every trade will be successful. Please use own discretion when trading. MANAGE RISK proper.







