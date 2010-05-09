AMD OrderFlow Advance MT5

Professional Overview: AMD MODEL PRO PLUS v4 + Uptrick Flow Expansion Trend (Combined)
Executive Summary

This is an institutional-grade trading indicator that merges two powerful methodologies into a single, dual-confirmation system:

· AMD Model Pro Plus v4 - ICT-style Power of 3 (PO3) session-based market structure analysis
· Uptrick Flow Expansion Trend - Adaptive flow midline with trend detection

The combination creates a system where macro session structure (AMD) aligns with micro price action momentum (FET) for high-probability trade signals, eliminating the need for multiple chart windows or separate indicator instances.

1. How Advanced Is It?

Technical Complexity Rating: 9.5/10

This is not a simple moving average crossover or RSI-based system. It represents a sophisticated synthesis of institutional trading concepts with adaptive algorithmic processing.

Core Advanced Components

Protected Swing Market Structure Shift (MSS) Detection - Unlike basic indicators that mark breakouts from simple swing points, this system uses fractal swing detection that identifies true protected levels. It doesn't just look at a candle's open price; it searches back up to 100 bars for a genuine swing high or low that represents real market structure. When price breaks that protected level, you get a legitimate MSS confirmation rather than a false breakout signal.

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio Integration - The FET component doesn't use static parameters. It continuously calculates market efficiency (the ratio of net movement to total movement) and dynamically adjusts its sensitivity. When markets are directional, the indicator becomes more responsive; when they're choppy, it filters out noise. This is the same principle used by institutional algo traders to adapt to changing market conditions.

Session-Adaptive Logic - This is perhaps the most sophisticated feature. The system doesn't blindly assume Asian = Accumulation, London = Manipulation, New York = Distribution. It actively monitors the Asian session range against a rolling 10-day average daily range. If Asia expands beyond 55% of normal daily volatility, the system automatically shifts roles: London becomes Accumulation, New York becomes Manipulation+Distribution. This adapts to real market behavior rather than forcing a rigid template.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Retest Confirmation - Entry isn't triggered at the moment of MSS break. The system waits for price to retrace into the FVG (the three-candle imbalance) or a boundary zone. This mimics institutional entry techniques where smart money enters on retests rather than chasing breakouts. The zone is visually displayed so you can see exactly where you should be looking for entry.

Dual Entry Modes - You have two distinct ways to trade:

· Standard Confirmed Entry - Waits for displacement candle confirmation, FVG formation, and retracement into the zone. Lower risk, higher probability.
· Early Entry (Manipulation Reversal) - Optional higher-risk mode that enters immediately at MSS confirmation, skipping displacement and FVG retest requirements. Separate RR management keeps this isolated from your standard trades.

Economic Calendar Integration - The indicator doesn't just display news; it actively filters trading signals. It scans both base and quote currencies for events at or above your specified importance level, flags entries near news, and can even suppress alerts if you choose. This prevents you from getting caught in news-driven volatility that could invalidate your technical setup.

Protected vs Fallback MSS - When the system cannot find a genuine fractal swing point (which happens in fast markets), it intelligently falls back to using the sweep candle's open as the MSS level. This prevents the indicator from freezing when conditions are suboptimal, while clearly labeling the fallback so you know the confirmation is weaker.


2. Best Way to Trade This Indicator

Primary Strategy: New York Manipulation/Distribution Focus

The most reliable setups occur during the New York session when the market is completing the Power of 3 cycle. Here's how to approach it:

For Bullish Bias

Start by checking the previous two daily candles on the dashboard. If both D-1 and D-2 closed bullish, you have macro confirmation that buyers are in control. Next, verify that the FET Trend on the dashboard says "Bullish" with aqua-colored candles and an aqua flow midline. This confirms momentum aligns with your bias. Now locate the purple dashed MSS Level line on your chart. Your entire trade premise rests on price staying above this level.

Wait for price to sweep below the Asian or London low (depending on session mode). This is the Manipulation phase creating liquidity for institutions to buy. When price then breaks back above the protected swing level (the MSS), you have confirmation that manipulation has failed and distribution is beginning. Look for price to retrace into the FVG Entry Zone (khaki-colored box) or the boundary zone (silver box). When price touches this zone, a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (BUY)" and your entry is triggered. Place your stop loss at the MSS extreme with the buffer added, and set your take profit at 2x or 3x risk.

For Bearish Bias

The process is reversed. Both D-1 and D-2 should be bearish. FET Trend should read "Bearish" with magenta candles and flow line. The MSS Level line must remain intact - price should stay below it. Wait for price to sweep above Asian or London high (creating sell-side liquidity), then break back below the protected swing low to confirm MSS. Watch for price to retrace up into the FVG Entry Zone, where a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (SELL)". Place stop loss above the MSS extreme with buffer, and target 2x or 3x risk.

---

The MSS Level: Your Most Critical Reference Point

The Market Structure Shift level is the single most important element on your chart. It's drawn as a purple dashed or dash-dot line and labeled "MSS Level" or "MSS Level (fallback)" if a protected swing wasn't found.

How to Read the MSS

When the purple line appears, it marks the exact price level of the protected swing that was broken. For bullish setups, this is the swing high that price broke above - the level that now acts as support. For bearish setups, this is the swing low that price broke below - the level that now acts as resistance.

Why MSS Matters

If price stays on the correct side of the MSS level after the break, your trend continuation premise is valid. If price crosses back through the MSS level after your entry, the setup is invalidated. This is why the MSS level serves as your primary stop-loss anchor - it's the line between a valid trend continuation and a failed breakout.

---

How FET Confirms Your Trade Direction

The Flow Expansion Trend acts as your momentum filter, preventing you from trading against the prevailing flow.

Interpreting FET Signals

When the Adaptive Flow Midline is aqua and candles are the same color, upside momentum is confirmed. Only consider long positions in this environment. When the midline is magenta and candles match, downside momentum is confirmed. Only consider short positions. When the midline is yellow, the market is neutral or ranging - this is a waiting period where no trades should be taken.

Dashboard Metrics to Monitor

The FET Efficiency percentage tells you how directional the market is. Above 60% means strong trend development - ideal for momentum trades. Between 30% and 60% indicates a developing trend where you might wait for a breakout confirmation. Below 30% means compressed or ranging conditions - avoid trading until efficiency improves.

Flow Strength normalized against ATR shows you the velocity of price movement relative to volatility. Strong positive values confirm bullish momentum; strong negative values confirm bearish momentum. Weak values near zero suggest the trend lacks conviction.

The Bars Since Signal metric tells you how fresh the current trend is. A value of 1-5 bars means the signal just changed - this is prime entry territory. Values above 20 bars suggest the trend may be getting stale, and you should be more selective about entries.

---

3. Complete Trading Workflow

Step-by-Step Entry Process

Step 1: Check Daily Bias

Look at the dashboard's "Prev Day (D-1)" and "Prev Day (D-2)" readings. When both are bullish, you have macro confirmation for long bias. When both are bearish, short bias is confirmed. If they're mixed, wait for one more day of confirmation or accept a lower-probability setup.

Step 2: Verify FET Direction

The dashboard shows "FET Trend: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral" with corresponding colors. Your trade bias must match this reading. Never trade bullish when FET shows bearish, and vice versa. The system also shows you the Market State - if it says "Compressed," this is a warning that conditions aren't ideal for breakout trades.

Step 3: Locate MSS Level

Find the purple dashed line on your chart. For a bullish setup, price should be above this line. For bearish, price should be below it. If the MSS level has already been broken in the wrong direction, the setup is dead - move to the next trade opportunity.

Step 4: Wait for Manipulation Sweep

Watch price action carefully. You need to see a clear sweep of the Asian or London session high/low (depending on whether the system has shifted). This creates the liquidity grab that institutional traders use to enter positions. The Manipulation box on your chart will show you exactly where this range is.

Step 5: Confirm MSS Break

After the sweep, price must break back through the protected swing level. For bullish setups, this means a close above the MSS level. For bearish, a close below. The purple dashed line appears when this happens, and the phase changes to "DISTRIBUTION - awaiting retest" on your dashboard.

Step 6: Entry Trigger

Price must retrace into the Entry Zone. This is displayed as either a khaki-colored box (FVG) or a silver-colored box (boundary fallback). When price touches this zone, a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (BUY)" or "Enter Here (SELL)". The phase changes to "DISTRIBUTION - ENTRY TRIGGERED".

Step 7: Trade Management

Your Stop Loss is automatically drawn as a red dashed line at the MSS extreme plus your buffer. Your Take Profit is drawn as a black dashed line at your specified RR multiple. Alternatively, if you've enabled Early Entry, you'll see magenta dashed lines with separate SL/TP levels - these represent higher-risk, earlier entries that can capture larger moves.

---

4. Visual Guide to Chart Elements

AMD Model Components

The Accumulation Box (A) appears as a DodgerBlue rectangle marking the initial session range - typically Asian session unless the system has shifted to London Accumulation. Inside this box, a bold "A" letter sits centered.

The Manipulation Box (M) appears as an Orange rectangle showing where the liquidity sweep occurred. This box extends from the sweep start to the MSS formation. A bold "M" letter sits centered inside.

The Distribution Box (D) appears as Green for bullish or Red for bearish, marking the confirmed trend phase. A bold "D" letter sits centered inside.

The MSS Level is a Purple dashed or dash-dot line extending forward from the MSS formation point, labeled "MSS Level" or "MSS Level (fallback)" when a protected swing wasn't found.

The Entry Zone appears as a Khaki box when an FVG was identified, or a Silver box when using the boundary fallback. It's labeled with the zone type and status (awaiting retest, filled, or invalidated).

The True Open Line is a DimGray solid line projecting forward from the Manipulation session's first bar open. This represents the session's starting reference point.

The Entry Arrow is a Black Arrow (width 6 for visibility) appearing at the entry time with "Enter Here (BUY/SELL)" text. The arrow is large and bold so you can clearly see the entry signal.

The Early Entry Arrow appears in Magenta with "MANIPULATION REVERSAL - EARLY ENTRY (BUY/SELL)" text when the optional early entry mode triggers.

The Stop Loss Line is Red and dashed, extending forward from the entry point. It's labeled "Stop Loss" with bold text.

The Take Profit Line is Black and dashed, extending forward from the entry point. It's labeled with the RR multiple.

The Invalidation Marker appears as Red text saying "SETUP INVALIDATED" when price hits the stop level before reaching the entry zone.

The Equal Highs/Equal Lows are Yellow dotted lines for EQH and Aqua dotted lines for EQL, connecting price levels that are within tolerance of each other. These represent liquidity levels.

The Previous Day High/Low appear as Gray dotted lines extending forward from the start of the session, labeled "PDH" and "PDL". These serve as additional liquidity targets.

FET Components

The Adaptive Flow Midline is a color-changing line that shifts between Aqua (bullish), Magenta (bearish), and Yellow (neutral). It's drawn with a 4-point width for clear visibility.

The Trend-Colored Candles match the midline color when enabled - Aqua for bullish, Magenta for bearish, Yellow for neutral. This makes trend direction immediately visible at a glance.

The Up Signals appear as Aqua arrows (width 6, bold) below price when a bullish trend reversal is detected.

The Down Signals appear as Magenta arrows (width 6, bold) above price when a bearish trend reversal is detected.

Dashboard Information (Upper-Left Corner)

The combined dashboard shows your complete trading picture at a glance. The top section displays the AMD Model bias, current phase, session mode, and a timer counting down to the next NY session day. The Entry Zone levels are displayed when available. If Early Entry is enabled, its status appears on its own line. The previous two days' candle colors are shown for macro context. Any news warnings appear with countdown timers.

Below the divider, the FET section shows the current trend, efficiency percentage, flow strength, market state, and bars since the last signal change. All metrics update in real-time.

Branding Footer (Lower-Left Corner)

A separate small panel displays the developer branding and contact information, keeping the main dashboard uncluttered while maintaining proper attribution.

---

5. Session Timing and Optimal Trading Windows

The indicator is calibrated to New York time, with the Asian session starting at 00:00 NY time, London at 08:00 NY time, and New York at 13:00 NY time. The New York session ends at 21:00 NY time.

New York Session (13:00-21:00 NY time) is your primary trading window. This is when Distribution occurs and the highest-probability setups form. The confluence of London and NY overlap (13:00-16:00 NY time) is particularly strong.

London Session (08:00-13:00 NY time) serves as the Manipulation phase. While you can trade during this session, the higher-probability entries come during NY. Use London to observe price action and position yourself for the NY move.

Asian Session (00:00-08:00 NY time) is typically Accumulation. This is generally a low-volatility period best suited for observation rather than trading. However, if the system detects Asian expansion, roles shift and you may see London become Accumulation with NY handling both Manipulation and Distribution.

---

6. Risk Parameters and Position Management

Stop Loss Placement

Your stop loss is automatically placed at the Manipulation extreme (the lowest low for bullish setups, the highest high for bearish setups) plus your buffer. This buffer (default 20 points) accounts for spread and normal price noise. The SL is drawn as a red dashed line and labeled clearly.

Take Profit Targeting

The standard confirmed entry uses your chosen RR multiple (default 3.0) from entry to stop loss. This gives you a clear 1:3 risk-reward profile. The early entry mode uses its own separate RR multiple (default 2.0) since the risk is higher due to earlier entry with less confirmation.

Invalidation Management

If price hits your stop loss before reaching the entry zone, the setup is marked as invalidated. The Entry Zone label changes to show "INVALIDATED" and the phase reflects this status. You should not re-enter the same setup once invalidated.

News Risk Management

When high-impact news is detected within your warning window (default 60 minutes), entries are flagged with "!! NEWS RISK - CAUTION !!" text near the entry point. You can choose to suppress alerts entirely when news is imminent, preventing notifications during high-risk periods.

---

7. Advanced Feature Deep Dive

Session Shifting: Adaptive Logic

The system continuously monitors whether the Asian session is consolidating or expanding. It compares the Asian range against the average daily range over the last 10 days. If Asia's range exceeds 55% of the average daily range, it's treated as expansion rather than consolidation.

When expansion is detected, the roles shift automatically. London becomes the new Accumulation phase, and New York handles both Manipulation and Distribution. This prevents the indicator from forcing a standard PO3 template onto a market that's behaving differently. The original Asian high and low are retained as an additional liquidity pool that New York can sweep, giving you even more potential entry points.

This adaptation is clearly displayed on the dashboard with "SHIFTED: London=Acc, NY=Manip+Dist (Asia expanded)" so you always know which model is active.

Early Entry Mode: Optional Higher-Risk Approach

When enabled, Early Entry gives you the option to trade the Manipulation reversal directly, before Distribution is fully confirmed. This mode doesn't wait for the displacement candle or FVG retest - it enters as soon as the MSS is confirmed.

The trade is managed separately from your standard entries. It has its own SL, TP, and RR multiple. The visual treatment is distinct - all early entry elements are in Magenta (arrows, lines, labels) so you can immediately distinguish them from standard confirmed entries.

This is designed for experienced traders comfortable with higher risk who want to capture larger moves. The tradeoff is clear: earlier entry means potentially better price but less confirmation, hence the smaller recommended RR ratio (1:2 vs 1:3).

Protected Swing vs Fallback MSS

The indicator prioritizes finding genuine fractal swing points - price levels where a clear swing high or low was formed over multiple bars. When such a level is found and broken, you get a "MSS Level" label indicating high-quality structure break.

However, markets aren't always clean. When no protected swing can be found within the search range, the system falls back to using the sweep candle's open price as the MSS level. This is labeled "MSS Level (fallback)" so you know the confirmation is weaker and should be treated with more caution.

This fallback mechanism prevents the indicator from failing to generate signals in fast-moving or irregular markets, while maintaining transparency about signal quality.

---

8. When to Trade and When to Wait

Ideal Trading Conditions

Take a trade when all three of your primary confirmations align: FET Trend matches your AMD bias, the previous two daily candles confirm your bias direction, the MSS level remains intact, and no high-impact news is imminent within 60 minutes. The entry should be a clean retest of the FVG or boundary zone with the arrow clearly visible.

Conditions That Warrant Caution

Be cautious when FET is neutral (yellow) indicating no clear momentum. Also be cautious when the daily candles are mixed (one bullish, one bearish) as this suggests market indecision at the macro level. The news warning flag is there for a reason - if it appears, seriously consider waiting until after the news passes.

Conditions to Skip Entirely

Skip trading when MSS has already been broken in the wrong direction. Skip when the market state shows "Compressed" (efficiency below 30%) as this indicates ranging conditions that often produce false breakouts. Skip when the entry zone is too far from current price or when price has already made a large move away from the zone without retesting.

---

9. What Makes This Indicator Unique

Institutional-Quality Structure Analysis - The protected swing MSS detection, FVG identification, and session-adaptive logic mirror the techniques used by professional institutional traders. This isn't retail-level technical analysis.

Dual Confirmation System - By combining AMD's macro structure analysis with FET's micro momentum detection, you get confirmation at two levels. Trades that pass both filters have significantly higher probability than those passing just one.

Complete Trade Management - The indicator doesn't just generate signals - it gives you entry levels, stop losses, take profits, and invalidation tracking. You have everything you need to manage a trade from start to finish.

Economic Awareness - The news filter integration is rare among MT5 indicators. Being able to see upcoming high-impact news and flag trades near it prevents you from getting caught in news-driven volatility.

Visual Clarity - With all arrows and key levels drawn at width 6, the signals are impossible to miss. The color coding is consistent and intuitive, and the dashboard puts all critical information in one place.

Adaptive Intelligence - The session shifting, protected swing fallback, and Kaufman efficiency integration mean the indicator adapts to changing market conditions rather than applying rigid rules to every situation.

---

10. Final Assessment

This indicator is best described as a comprehensive trading system rather than just a signal generator. It brings together institutional concepts like PO3, MSS, FVG, and protected swings with modern adaptive algorithms like Kaufman efficiency and session-shifting logic. The result is a tool that can serve as a standalone trading framework for traders who understand market structure.

The learning curve is substantial - this isn't an indicator you can plug in and trade blindly. You need to understand what the MSS represents, why the session roles matter, and how the FET confirmation filters signal quality. But for traders willing to invest that time, the payoff is a complete, professional-grade trading system that provides clear entries, defined risk, and integrated news awareness.

The separation of standard and early entries gives you flexibility in risk appetite. The dual confirmation from AMD and FET reduces false signals. The visual clarity ensures you never miss a key level or signal. And the adaptive components mean the system works across different market conditions rather than breaking down when volatility changes.

---

Trade the structure, confirm with momentum, manage with discipline.
Recommended products
SuperSmooth WMA Trading System Pro
Donovan Tjin-a-tak
Indicators
The SuperSmooth WMA Trading System Pro is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to eliminate low-quality trades. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it requires full alignment between trend, momentum, structure, and higher timeframe direction before allowing a signal. Every entry is filtered through four independent confirmation layers. If one filter disagrees, no trade is generated. This enforces discipline and significantly reduces false signals. Signals are displayed directly
Anan Smart Pro
Mohammed Anan
Indicators
Anan Smart Flow Pro is a premium MT5 signal indicator designed for traders who prefer structured entries, clean visual execution zones, and confirmed closed-candle signals. The indicator combines smart trend-following logic with ATR-based dynamic TP/SL levels to provide professional BUY and SELL opportunities directly on the chart. Signals are confirmed only after candle close and do not repaint on closed candles. Main Features: • Non-repainting closed-candle signals • Smart BUY / SELL entr
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
Elliott Wave Ai Impulse Signals Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS The World's First AI-Powered Elliott Wave Scanner That Finds 5-Star Trading Opportunities AUTOMATICALLY  ATTENTION FRUSTRATED TRADERS: Tired of missing perfect entries? Exhausted from analyzing charts for hours? Sick of indicators that repaint and give false signals?  INTRODUCING: WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS  HOW
Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
ProbAlgo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
ProbAlgo is an institutional‑grade trading indicator engineered to mirror the analytical discipline used inside major banks and hedge funds. Its core strength is not just detecting when to trade — but knowing when not to trade. By combining probabilistic modeling, volatility diagnostics, liquidity behavior, and structural market filters, ProbAlgo isolates the rare moments when conditions genuinely support a high‑quality entry. Instead of chasing every move, ProbAlgo evaluates the market through
SR Edge
Disanayaka Pindakala Mudiyanselage Supun Priyanga Bandara
Indicators
SR Edge – Smart Support & Resistance Entry Assistant for XAUUSD SR Edge is a smart trading assistant designed for traders who want cleaner entries with the help of support and resistance structure, trend direction, and retracement-based confirmations. This indicator is built to reduce blind entries and help traders focus on higher-quality opportunities. Instead of giving random buy and sell signals everywhere, SR Edge is designed to wait for market direction, watch for retracements, and highligh
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Order Block Box
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (3)
Indicators
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Advanced Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to enhance technical analysis by identifying significant order blocks that sweep liquidity and create Fair Value Gaps (FVG) when pushing away. This indicator is ideal for traders who focus on institutional trading concepts and wish to incorporate advanced order flow and price action strategi
FREE
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
Renko Time
Aleksandr Slavskii
Indicators
Индикатор предназначен для работы с ренко-графиками, построенными Renko Maker PRO или Renko Maker DEMO . Особенность реализации ренко-баров в терминале MetaTrader 5 такова, что из-за их вневременной природы (формирование новых баров зависит исключительно от изменения цены, а не от временных интервалов), время открытия каждого ренко-бара в истории оказывается искусственно сдвинутым в прошлое. Поэтому, чтобы видеть время открытия ренко баров, нужно воспользоваться этим индикатором Renko Time.
FREE
CandleStick Body Size
Chidi Edison Obah
Indicators
This indicator, named Edyx_Candle_Size, is designed to be used with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It displays the size of the candlestick body for the current timeframe as a histogram. The indicator does not provide any specific trading signals or recommendations Measures the size of of the candlestick. That is the difference between the open and close as the case may be for either a bullish or a bearish candle. This can be use to filter out entry position as to maximise profit and minimis
Salinuis
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Salinui - Arrow trend indicator, without delay and redrawing, is used by traders in trend strategies in trading in financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). The indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicators
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
Indicators
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
SR Regression MT5
Giga Aptsiauri
Indicators
SR Regression MT5 – Advanced Trend, Support/Resistance & MTF Sentiment Indicator SR Regression MT5 is a professional multi-functional trading indicator designed for traders who want to combine trend analysis, dynamic support/resistance detection, breakout signals and multi-timeframe sentiment confirmation in one powerful tool. What It Does Automatically draws Linear Regression Channels (small, medium, large trend periods) Detects and merges Support & Resistance levels Generates Buy/Sell break
Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicators
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Executive Overview Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 is an automated trading solution engineered for modern financial markets. Built around elite Smart Money Concepts (SMC) architecture, the algorithm identifies and executes high-probability trades based on institutional order flow, market structure shifts, and liquidity dynamics. Unlike traditional retail indicators, Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 tracks real insti
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
Indicators
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
AUC SR Clusters
Alfonso Urbano Cardenas
Indicators
AUC - S&R Clusters is an indicator that identifies support and resistance zones based on price behavior analysis. The indicator uses historical data to detect areas where price has interacted multiple times. Based on this information, it organizes nearby levels into grouped zones. Unlike fixed levels, the indicator adjusts zones according to changing market conditions. This allows observation of relevant areas within the price structure. How it works The indicator continuously analyzes: Candle h
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Session Momentum Dashboard – Futuristic Trading Analytics A professional dashboard analyzing trading sessions (Asian/London/NY) with Kill Zone detection, Asian range breakouts, and real-time momentum scoring. Session Momentum Dashboard An all-in-one dashboard for ICT/Smart Money traders who monitor market sessions and Kill Zones. Main Features: Analysis of the 3 major sessions Asian, London, and New York with real-time status. Kill Zone Detection London Kill Zone (7 AM – 9 AM) New York Kill Zone
Fast Directional Indicator System
VÜqar Famİl Qanbarov
Indicators
FDIS v1.08 is a multi-layered trend and signal indicator designed to offer precise insight into market direction, volatility, and momentum. Combining the power of RSI smoothing, volatility bands, and signal cross alerts, FDIS helps traders make faster and more informed decisions. Core Features: Green Line : Smoothed RSI (RSI Price Line) Red Line : Trade Signal Line Orange Line : Market Base Line (dynamic support/resistance) Blue Bands : Volatility Zones (standard deviation-based) Mu
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Indicators
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions! Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto, Ind
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
More from author
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
Indicators
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (1)
Indicators
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (7)
Indicators
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicators
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
FREE
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review