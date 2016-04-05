Defence Zone Engine Gold

Defence Zone Engine Gold

Professional XAUUSD Support & Resistance Analysis Using Market Structure, Supply & Demand and Timeframe-Aware Zone Refinement

Overview

Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional market structure analysis tool designed .

Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional XAUUSD chart utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to automatically identify, validate, refine, filter and rank support and resistance zones using market structure, supply and demand concepts, confidence scoring and timeframe-aware refinement.

The engine automatically identifies, validates, refines, filters and ranks high-quality support and resistance zones using supply and demand concepts, market structure analysis, confidence scoring and timeframe-aware refinement.

Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators that rely on pivots, fractals, swing highs/lows or fixed formulas, Defence Zone Engine Gold focuses on identifying areas where price has historically been defended by buyers and sellers and where meaningful market reactions are most likely to occur.

The engine was designed, developed and extensively tested on XAUUSD and is intended for discretionary traders seeking objective support and resistance analysis.

Documentation

A comprehensive User Guide is available at the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ywo86shqsvv0q46wztx4k/Zone_Engine_User_Guide_v2_1A_Final_Clean.pdf?rlkey=l2jo2e4ww1i5e2svy1wszba3s&st=hey9qb4e&dl=0

The guide includes:

• Installation instructions

• Recommended settings

• Dashboard overview

• Snapshot mode explanation

• Confidence score interpretation

• Alert configuration

• Frequently asked questions

Users are encouraged to review the documentation before using the product to understand the available features and recommended configurations.

Weekly Market Preparation & Snapshot Modes

Defence Zone Engine Gold can be used as a weekly market preparation tool for XAUUSD traders.

The engine supports two zone selection modes:

Friday Snapshot Mode

When Friday Snapshot mode is enabled, the engine uses the previous week's closing market structure as the reference point for zone selection and ranking.

This allows traders to prepare support and resistance levels before the market opens for the new trading week.

Friday Snapshot mode is not limited to weekly zone analysis. Users may continue to scan and display zones using their preferred analysis timeframe, including H4, H1 and M15 configurations, while maintaining a stable weekly reference point.

Using Friday Snapshot mode allows traders to prepare support and resistance zones for the upcoming trading week while still retaining the flexibility to analyse the market using H4, H1 or M15 scan configurations.

Many traders use this mode during the weekend to build a trading plan and identify important reaction areas before Monday market open.

Typical workflow:

• Market closes on Friday

• Friday Snapshot is captured

• User selects preferred scan timeframe

• Engine calculates and ranks zones relative to the Friday Snapshot

• Traders review support and resistance areas before Monday market open

• Market opens with predefined zones already identified

Current Price Mode

When Friday Snapshot mode is disabled, the engine uses the current market price as the reference point for zone selection and ranking.

This allows support and resistance zones to adapt dynamically as market conditions change.

Current Price Mode is often preferred by traders who want zone selection to reflect the latest market position during active trading sessions.

Recommended Configuration

For most XAUUSD traders:

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

This configuration provides stable weekly preparation while maintaining meaningful market structure analysis.

Key Features

Automatic Zone Detection

Defence Zone Engine Gold automatically identifies support and resistance zones using a structured multi-stage selection process.

The engine does not rely on simple pivot points, fractals, swing highs/lows or fixed support and resistance formulas.

Instead, zones are generated using market structure analysis and then evaluated through multiple filtering stages before being displayed.

Zone Identification

The engine searches for:

• Order Block structures

• Base structures

• Defence bands

• Structural reaction areas

• Structure and Fibonacci confluence zones

• Optional Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones

Zone Validation

Each candidate zone is evaluated using:

• Structural quality

• Zone width validation

• Market reaction strength

• Timeframe context

• Confidence scoring

• Historical interaction analysis

Zone Filtering

Weak or unsuitable zones may be removed through:

• Minimum width requirements

• Confidence and quality thresholds

• Ladder spacing rules

• Overlap management

• Source validation checks

This helps reduce clutter and prevents multiple overlapping zones from being displayed.

Fallback Zone Search

If insufficient valid support or resistance zones are available near the current market structure, the engine can automatically search for additional candidates using the following hierarchy:

Primary Structure Search

Refined Structure Search

Optional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Search

Higher Timeframe Fallback Search

Fibonacci Confluence Search

The engine always prioritizes structural zones before considering higher-timeframe fallback or Fibonacci-based alternatives.

Zone Selection

After filtering is complete, the engine ranks remaining candidates and selects the strongest support and resistance zones for display based on:

• Structural quality

• Confidence score

• Zone strength

• Market relevance

• Distance from snapshot price

The result is a focused set of high-quality support and resistance zones designed to assist discretionary trading decisions.

Timeframe-Aware Zone Refinement

Defence Zone Engine Gold uses a single-stage refinement model designed to improve zone precision while preserving higher-timeframe structure.

When suitable lower-timeframe structure exists, parent zones may be refined using the next lower timeframe before final selection.

Examples include:

• Weekly structure refined using Daily structure

• Daily structure refined using H4 structure

• H4 structure refined using H1 structure

• H1 structure refined using M15 structure

Refinement is applied only when it improves zone quality and passes the engine's validation and selection process.

As a result, final displayed zones may consist of a combination of parent structure zones and refined structure zones depending on current market conditions.

The engine does not perform full cascading refinement across all lower timeframes. Each zone is refined at most once using the next lower timeframe in the hierarchy.

Confidence Scoring

Each displayed zone receives a confidence score derived from multiple structural factors, including:

• Structural authority

• Zone strength classification

• Historical age

• Zone width quality

• Touch history

• Timeframe validation

• Confluence factors

Confidence scores help traders quickly distinguish between stronger and weaker zones.

Intelligent Zone Selection

The engine automatically prioritizes the strongest support and resistance zones while filtering weaker, redundant or overlapping candidates.

Selection considers:

• Structural quality

• Confidence score

• Zone strength

• Market relevance

• Snapshot position

• Ladder spacing requirements

Higher Timeframe Fallback Analysis

When insufficient local structure exists, the engine can automatically search a user-selected higher timeframe for additional support and resistance candidates.

The fallback search timeframe is fully configurable and can be adjusted to suit different trading styles and market conditions.

Examples:

• H4 scan → W1 fallback

• H1 scan → D1 or W1 fallback

• M15 scan → H1, H4 or W1 fallback

Fallback zones may be refined using the next lower timeframe before final zone selection.

Examples:

• W1 → D1 refinement

• D1 → H4 refinement

• H4 → H1 refinement

• H1 → M15 refinement

The recommended configuration for XAUUSD is:

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

This configuration provides broad structural coverage while maintaining stable and meaningful support and resistance zones.

Fibonacci Confluence Support

Optional Fibonacci analysis can be enabled to supplement structural zones when additional confirmation is available.

Fibonacci-based zones are used only after structural candidates have been evaluated and are intended to complement, not replace, market structure analysis.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Support

Optional Fair Value Gap detection can be enabled to include qualifying imbalance zones within the candidate pool.

FVG zones are evaluated using the same validation, filtering and ranking framework applied to other structural candidates.

Visual Dashboard

Built-in dashboard displaying:

• Active scan timeframe

• Snapshot mode

• Zone statistics

• Confidence information

• Engine status

Zone Alerts

Receive notifications when price approaches or enters important support and resistance zones.

Supports:

• MT5 platform alerts

• Mobile push notifications

Recommended Instrument

Defence Zone Engine Gold is designed, developed and extensively tested specifically for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Settings

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

• Primary Refinement: Enabled

• Zone Dashboard: Enabled

Suitable For

• Supply and demand traders

• Market structure traders

• Price action traders

• Swing traders

• Day traders

• Gold traders

Important Notes

Defence Zone Engine Gold is an analysis and decision-support tool.

The product does not place trades automatically and should be used together with appropriate trade confirmation and risk management techniques.

Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results.


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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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