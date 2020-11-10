Custom farctal

...................................................custom fractal...............................................

.................................fractal is very help full to find waves and ...............................

...the defult fractal at meta trader dosent have input parameters and cant find any waves..

.............................................this is fractal with input.........................................

................................................for find any waves.............................................

.........you can set numbers of candles befor and after the current time then see result......



version 1.1 diffrente is scale of arrows.