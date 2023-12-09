RSItimesM30D1
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
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............rsi................
...........................................rsi for times M30 and D1.............................................
...............................almost every one uses rsi at 1 time frame but..............................
..................................when we have 2times rsi what can see ...................................
i write that and i wish it help to you
its rsi with perid 14 at each time and better for lower time frames