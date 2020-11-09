Izi Hedge
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 November 2020
- Activations: 5
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders.
How it works
- It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.
- If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted
- If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.