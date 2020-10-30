Trade24
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade24 for MT4
Trade24 is arguably the most powerful expert advisor in manual trading.
With our tool, open your orders in record time (50 times faster).
This is why our users call it the "scalper tool".
Key features of the panel
- It works perfectly on all trading asset
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Trade24 calculate the exact lot size for your trade according to the stop loss size and your available account equity
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Trade24 has the ability to schedule your future trades with the "Scedulled" function
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Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in pips
- Closes positions for different types in a single click
- It have the ability to open Hedged orders