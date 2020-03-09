Trend trading of MA combined with ATR

The EA is used to capture trends by both MA and ATR. EA can adjust the number of hands, cycle, reference multiplier and other parameters to optimize EA. The optimized parameters can bring a better profit. It is a tool to facilitate the capture of trend investors. It is recommended that the demand multiplier of the stop loss should be less than that of the stop profit when used, so that the EA can better control your funds. The following is a brief introduction to the parameters in EA: MA cycle, mode, price and parameter settings. ATR's stop, stop and angle multiplier settings. The number of hands is set. In addition, the EA does not cover the wind control capital parameters. It is recommended that the demand side should not be used with other EA when it is used (if wind control fund is needed). The above is the point of attention of the product. The advantage is that the EA can capture the trend for users. When oscillating quotation, EA can also be more likely to evade risk due to the multiple limit of ATR index. The EA produced by SJ personal, private letter welcome fans to joint research, discussion, study.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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OnePercentADay Of Likeness MD
Jian Shi
Experts
No parameters Risk index:          Income index:         This product is similar to Martin's system plus random factor, and the program budget 1% profit every day. If not, it will accumulate to the next day; The number of hands on the next day will be increased accordingly. In the test, I used $1000 as the base to start running, and the effect doubled in two months; The overall concept of risk and profit are the same; But because of this, the stability of profit is relativel
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