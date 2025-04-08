Of the Return if Possible MT5





WAY: Select the direccion of your trade in Market;

Right : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range.

Left : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market.

Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

Autolot: Lot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.