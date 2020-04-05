Liquidity Architect

Liquidity Architect

Liquidity Architect is a fully automated institutional structure engine built exclusively for Spot Gold (XAUUSD). It does not rely on lagging indicators or arbitrary entry signals. Instead, it replicates how professional order-flow traders actually read the market: top-down, across three timeframes, with every trade required to pass a strict chain of structural proof before execution.

Daily (D1) — Directional Bias
The engine tracks swing structure to establish macro bias using algorithmic Break of Structure and Change of Character detection. It maps Previous Day High/Low and Equal Highs/Lows as key liquidity targets, and continuously calculates a live Premium/Discount matrix on the active price leg. Buy orders are only permitted in discount pricing; sell orders are only permitted in premium pricing. There is no override.

1-Hour (H1) — Confirmation
No trade idea proceeds until H1 independently validates the daily bias. The system scans for Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and volume-based absorption behavior to distinguish genuine institutional participation from retail noise. If H1 structure disagrees with the daily narrative, the engine stands down and waits.

15-Minute (M15) — Execution
Entries are only triggered after a confirmed liquidity sweep, a Change of Character, and a displacement candle that leaves a fresh Fair Value Gap behind it. Orders are placed at the resulting Order Block, and every trade is filtered through a hard minimum 1:3 risk-to-reward requirement. Setups that don't meet this bar are discarded automatically, regardless of how attractive they may look.

Core capabilities:
Automated Break of Structure and Change of Character detection across three timeframes. Real liquidity mapping using Previous Day High/Low and Equal Highs/Lows. Premium and Discount zone filtering enforced on every order. Fair Value Gap, Order Block, and volume-absorption confluence logic. Hard minimum 1:3 reward-to-risk enforcement with no exceptions. Structure-based break-even and trailing stop management. Spread and slippage protection calibrated for gold's volatility. Modular, fully commented source logic for transparency.

Liquidity Architect is built for traders who want fewer trades and higher structural conviction behind each one. It will sit idle through unclear conditions rather than force an entry, and it only commits capital once every layer — daily bias, hourly confirmation, and 15-minute trigger — is in alignment.

Recommended setup: XAUUSD on a low-spread ECN account, VPS hosting for continuous uptime.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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