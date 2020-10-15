Statistic24x7 Trinity

Hello dear friend!

Here's my story. I'm fast.

After many attempts to trade manually, I decided to use expert. I started writing my robot. But testing took a lot of time! In parallel, I tried other people's robots. And again I spent a lot of time testing. Night scalpers, news scalpers, intraday scalpers, and many other classes... you needed to know exactly when the robot was trading, when it was making a profit, and when it Was losing. Some robots have time-based trading features that are not described.

As a result, I wrote this program for collecting additional statistics for myself. It saves me a lot of time!

The main advantage: visually and quickly.





How to work:

***You run any robot in the tester. With any settings.

***Press the "open Chart".

***From the" Navigator "window, you throw Statistic24x7 into the chart window.

***In the statistics window that opens, everything is clear (see screenshots).

***Analyze the robot's performance.

For example, you can see that it is in profit at night, and merges during the day. Or on Mondays and Fridays in the black, and in the middle of the week at zero. You make adjustments to the robot settings and test them again. Or you test another robot if this one is the bottom.

First of all, you don't waste time on useless robots.

Secondly, it may turn out that the robot trades perfectly at a certain time, and merges the rest of the time. I would delete it.

And having realized its good sides, you can only bet on trading during its crown time.

***Repeat the procedure if necessary.

Features:

***Very clearly.

***Very quickly.

***Extremely effective.

***If you often test robots, then you definitely need Statistic24x7.

