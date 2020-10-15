Statistic24x7 Trinity

Hello dear friend!

 Here's my story. I'm fast.

After many attempts to trade manually, I decided to use expert. I started writing my robot. But testing took a lot of time! In parallel, I tried other people's robots. And again I spent a lot of time testing. Night scalpers, news scalpers, intraday scalpers, and many other classes... you needed to know exactly when the robot was trading, when it was making a profit, and when it Was losing. Some robots have time-based trading features that are not described.

As a result, I wrote this program for collecting  additional statistics for myself. It saves me a lot of time!

  The main advantage: visually and quickly.

How to work:

***You run any robot in the tester. With any settings.
***Press the "open Chart".
***From the" Navigator "window, you throw Statistic24x7 into the chart window.
***In the statistics window that opens, everything is clear (see screenshots).
***Analyze the robot's performance.
For example, you can see that it is in profit at night, and merges during the day. Or on Mondays and Fridays in the black, and in the middle of the week at zero. You make adjustments to the robot settings and test them again. Or you test another robot if this one is the bottom.
First of all, you don't waste time on useless robots.
Secondly, it may turn out that the robot trades perfectly at a certain time, and merges the rest of the time. I would delete it.
And having realized its good sides, you can only bet on trading during its crown time.

***Repeat the procedure if necessary.

Features:
***Very clearly.
***Very quickly.
***Extremely effective.

***If you often test robots, then you definitely need Statistic24x7.


Very important additions to the Trinity version:

***Trinity version is very much changed!
       ---added detailed statistics on days of the week for M15, H1.
       ---there are noticeably more charts.
       ---each time period is displayed not by one point, but by three. This increases the visibility of the graph, increases the reliability, and reduces the required number of runs of the tester.
***Trinity works in the Tester in Visualization mode.
***introduced external variables that allow fine-tuning the display (number of lines, color, size on the screen, etc.).
***the screenshots provided describe the standard version of Statistic24x7. In the Trinity version, everything looks more detailed. Screenshots are provided for training.
***The order is included in the statistics for the opening time.
***You won't be able to test the Demo version in MT4. The fact is that Statistic24x7 should be thrown into the window with the tested expert Advisor. This can't be done with the Demo  version. Such restrictions are in MT4.

I sincerely hope you enjoy it.

It is very easy to learn.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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