Statistic24x7

 Hello dear friend!

 Here's my story. I'm fast.

After many attempts to trade manually, I decided to use expert. I started writing my robot. But testing took a lot of time! In parallel, I tried other people's robots. And again I spent a lot of time testing. Night scalpers, news scalpers, intraday scalpers, and many other classes... you needed to know exactly when the robot was trading, when it was making a profit, and when it Was losing. Some robots have time-based trading features that are not described.

As a result, I wrote this program for collecting additional statistics for myself. It saves me a lot of time!

  The main advantage: visually and quickly.

  How to work:

***You run any robot in the tester. With any settings.
***Press the "open Chart".
***From the" Navigator "window, you throw Statistic24x7 into the chart window.
***In the statistics window that opens, everything is clear (see screenshots).
***Analyze the robot's performance.
For example, you can see that it is in profit at night, and merges during the day. Or on Mondays and Fridays in the black, and in the middle of the week at zero. You make adjustments to the robot settings and test them again. Or you test another robot if this one is the bottom.
First of all, you don't waste time on useless robots.
Secondly, it may turn out that the robot trades perfectly at a certain time, and merges the rest of the time. I would delete it.
And having realized its good sides, you can only bet on trading during its crown time.

***Repeat the procedure if necessary.


 Features:
***Very clearly.
***Very quickly.
***Extremely effective.
***If you often test robots, then you definitely need Statistic24x7.

 Details:

***The order is included in the statistics for the opening time.

***You won't be able to test the Demo version in MT4. The fact is that Statistic24x7 should be thrown into the window with the tested expert Advisor. This can't be done with the Demo version. Such restrictions are in MT4.

I sincerely hope you enjoy it.

It is very easy to learn.

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4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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