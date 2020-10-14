Trailng stop mt4

The EA monitors positions for selected pairs, sets a break-even level and moves a trailing stop.

When the trade is "n" points of profit (parameter dist_BEP), the stop loss is moved to the break-even point (the level of the trade opening price) plus the specified distance in points (parameter BEP)

The EA checks all available (or filtered) trades for break-even and moves stop-loss levels if necessary.

The EA also checks all available (or filtered) trades for trailing stop conditions and, if necessary, moves their stop loss levels.





Configurable parameters:

1) symbols - indicate pairs that will be monitored by the EA, separated by commas. for example EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. If you leave the field empty, it will work only with the current pair on the chart.

For breakeven:

2) dist_BEP - profit distance in points, upon reaching which the stop loss is set at the breakeven level.

3) BEP - the distance of deviation from the opening price, for setting a breakeven. By default, 5 pips means the stop loss will be at the profit level of 5 pips. With negative values, there will be a loss.





For a trailing stop:

4) Trailing_start - the distance at which the trailing stop loss starts.

5) SL_for_trailing - stop loss size