Trailng stop mt4

The EA monitors positions for selected pairs, sets a break-even level and moves a trailing stop.
When the trade is "n" points of profit (parameter dist_BEP), the stop loss is moved to the break-even point (the level of the trade opening price) plus the specified distance in points (parameter BEP)
The EA checks all available (or filtered) trades for break-even and moves stop-loss levels if necessary.
The EA also checks all available (or filtered) trades for trailing stop conditions and, if necessary, moves their stop loss levels.

Configurable parameters:
1) symbols - indicate pairs that will be monitored by the EA, separated by commas. for example EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. If you leave the field empty, it will work only with the current pair on the chart.
 
For breakeven:
2) dist_BEP - profit distance in points, upon reaching which the stop loss is set at the breakeven level.
3) BEP - the distance of deviation from the opening price, for setting a breakeven. By default, 5 pips means the stop loss will be at the profit level of 5 pips. With negative values, there will be a loss.

For a trailing stop:
4) Trailing_start - the distance at which the trailing stop loss starts.
5) SL_for_trailing - stop loss size

6) trailing_step - step for trailing.


mt5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56278

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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4.82 (22)
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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