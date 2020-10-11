High Low FX draws dots if a new high or low occurs. The indicator is interesting for many different strategies. It can be used in EAs. High Low FX generates also alerts if a new high/low appears. The indicator is fast and not repainting.



✔️ High Low FX is not repainting.

✔️ High Low FX requires a minimum of CPU power.

✔️ High Low FX can be used in EAs.





❗ In order to properly calculate the extremes the indicator is lagging ❗

Inputs