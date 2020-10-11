High Low FX
- Indicators
-
David Leander TschacherHello,
I am an innovative entrepreneur and the mind behind Territorial.io.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
High Low FX draws dots if a new high or low occurs. The indicator is interesting for many different strategies. It can be used in EAs. High Low FX generates also alerts if a new high/low appears. The indicator is fast and not repainting.
✔️ High Low FX is not repainting.
✔️ High Low FX requires a minimum of CPU power.
✔️ High Low FX can be used in EAs.
❗ In order to properly calculate the extremes the indicator is lagging ❗
Inputs
- Left -> How many candles to the left must the high (low) exceed (undercut) at least?
- Right -> How many candles to the right must the high (low) exceed (undercut) at least?
- Dot Size -> The dot size.
- Enable Alerts
- Enable Push Notifications
- Enable Emails
I just purchased and installed this Indicator on my terminal. I didnt get notification of the newer Low until 15 Minutes after it had passed. I have made multiple adjustments to this indicator with no success of it being useful on my charts. I have reached out to David for support on multiple platforms, but have not gotten any response. I am dissaponted with the Indicator and the Support. While testing this indicator prior to purchase you dont realize that the indications you see were painted after price had moved past the price. Very bad indicator and support.