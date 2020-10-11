High Low FX

1

High Low FX draws dots if a new high or low occurs. The indicator is interesting for many different strategies. It can be used in EAs. High Low FX generates also alerts if a new high/low appears. The indicator is fast and not repainting.

✔️ High Low FX is not repainting.
✔️ High Low FX requires a minimum of CPU power.
✔️ High Low FX can be used in EAs.

❗ In order to properly calculate the extremes the indicator is lagging ❗


Inputs

  • Left -> How many candles to the left must the high (low) exceed (undercut) at least?
  • Right -> How many candles to the right must the high (low) exceed (undercut) at least?
  • Dot Size -> The dot size.
  • Enable Alerts
  • Enable Push Notifications
  • Enable Emails

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Gary Elliott
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Gary Elliott 2020.10.21 20:44 
 

I just purchased and installed this Indicator on my terminal. I didnt get notification of the newer Low until 15 Minutes after it had passed. I have made multiple adjustments to this indicator with no success of it being useful on my charts. I have reached out to David for support on multiple platforms, but have not gotten any response. I am dissaponted with the Indicator and the Support. While testing this indicator prior to purchase you dont realize that the indications you see were painted after price had moved past the price. Very bad indicator and support.

David Leander Tschacher
1826
Reply from developer David Leander Tschacher 2020.10.21 22:32
This rating is unfair in my opinion. I am answering after less than 24 hours what should be appropriate. You can check out my full answer in the comments. Kind regards
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