Elephant Candle MT5
- Indicators
- David Leander Tschacher
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 April 2025
- Activations: 5
The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT5. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint.
Inputs
- Period
- Candle Multiplier
- Candle Niceness [%]
- Arrow Size
- Enable Alert
- Enable Push Notification
- Enable Email