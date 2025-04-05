Elephant Candle MT5

The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT5. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint.


Inputs

  • Period
  • Candle Multiplier
  • Candle Niceness [%]
  • Arrow Size
  • Enable Alert
  • Enable Push Notification
  • Enable Email


