Custom Spread Indicator MT4

4.67

Custom Spread Indicator

*Please write a review, thanks!


Also MT5 version is available


Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes.

Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High.

You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart.


There is two spread calculation mode:

 -> Server spread value 

 -> Ask - Bid value


Can set opacity, for better customization.

When spread jump bigger, then display do not jump, just slide to the new value, and looks smooth moving, not fluttering.


Try it out, and write a comment, thanks!



Reviews 27
271811
199
271811 2023.12.28 19:36 
 

very good indicator to have on your charts

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 00:54 
 

A fabulous tool to evaluate the level of the spread. I recommend it

Willy63
14
Willy63 2023.04.27 21:22 
 

Nice, works, useful tool,thanks

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Custom Spread Indicator MT5
Ritter Jozsef
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Custom Spread Indicator *Please write a review, thanks! Also MT4 version is available Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes. Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High. You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart. There is two spread calculation mode:  -> Server spread value   -> Ask - Bid value Can set opacity, for better customization. When spread jump bigger, then display do not
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EA Locker EA Protector MT4
Ritter Jozsef
1 (1)
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Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page You can download MT5 version here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + U
EnkiSoft Trade Clone
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Utilities
Trade Clone MT4 EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT5  version download here With  Trade Clone EA  you can trade on multiple  MetaTrader 4  and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and you can
TrendWatch with Pips counter
Ritter Jozsef
Indicators
EnkiSoft TrendWatch Indicator with Pips counter New version 1.62 (2020.10.16)  Product blog page   With TrendWatch Indicator you will be able to identify trends on any symbol and any timeframe. Choose the easy way, use TrendWatch indicator, and find your settings on your favourite chart. The embedded pips counter helps you to find the best settings, that differ almost on every pair and timeframe. I will provide you some settings, so you can begin profitable trading. With many setting, you can
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Ritter Jozsef
Utilities
EnkiSoft Trade Clone EA  new! User description in MQL5 blog You can use it on unlimilted clients for unlimited time! MT4  version download here With   Trade Clone EA   you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and  MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Tr
Trade Clone MT5
Ritter Jozsef
Utilities
EnkiSoft Trade Clone EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT4  version download here With   Trade Clone EA   you can trade on multiple   MetaTrader 4   and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and yo
EA Locker EA Protector MT5
Ritter Jozsef
Utilities
Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page Download MT4 version from here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + User
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Tony Franciscus Jans
1488
Tony Franciscus Jans 2025.02.07 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eduardo Aurelio Peregrina Cano
150
Eduardo Aurelio Peregrina Cano 2024.06.20 07:42 
 

indicador muy util, en lo personal lo ocupo todo el tiempo

PetoForex
36
PetoForex 2024.01.08 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

271811
199
271811 2023.12.28 19:36 
 

very good indicator to have on your charts

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 00:54 
 

A fabulous tool to evaluate the level of the spread. I recommend it

Willy63
14
Willy63 2023.04.27 21:22 
 

Nice, works, useful tool,thanks

clearsearcher1
788
clearsearcher1 2022.12.07 03:32 
 

Simple and easy. Thanks

chuckD
39
chuckD 2022.11.18 21:45 
 

Works perfectly!

Muhammad Zubair
39
Muhammad Zubair 2022.10.21 09:37 
 

Very Good

Sun Ren Gao Yu
1514
Sun Ren Gao Yu 2022.10.12 19:29 
 

very useful this indicator shows spread real time.

davette965
44
davette965 2022.10.11 18:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2022.09.27 20:47 
 

Great Indicator! Is there any way you could create a spread dashboard that shows the spread of multiple pairs at once? I'm thinking whatever currency pairs are in the market watch, it could generate the current spreads for them on a clean and easy to read dashboard. Thanks!

manilenio
133
manilenio 2022.07.19 11:40 
 

I'd like to say that it's great, and for the most part, it is. However, I'm sometimes confused because for example Gold, my other indicator says it's 25 pips, but this indicator says it's 2.5 pips. There's a discrepancy I don't know how to resolve. I'd be glad to change this rating if the dev could clarify it.

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2022.07.19 13:01
Dear manilenio,
in generally 1 pips = 10 points (or pipettes), on 5 digit broker it's the 4th digit in the price. Some pair or broker deflect from this value, and sometimes use points as pips. In this free indicator i use fix 10 multiplier. So 2.5 pips *10 = 25 points.
Regards, Jozsef
brooks anderson
90
brooks anderson 2022.07.11 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Asamoakk
16
Asamoakk 2022.06.30 17:26 
 

Very NIce indicator; my chart is always bare; but THIS, necessary. The MT5 version is better though; able to change the "view on all time frames" to a few, but this one stuck. Thanks though. Much love

Mohibul Hoque
132
Mohibul Hoque 2022.06.21 21:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

twoolf
43
twoolf 2022.05.19 16:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paulobu
19
paulobu 2022.03.27 08:47 
 

Very helpful indicator at the time you make a trading decision.

Sairam Choda
243
Sairam Choda 2022.03.04 04:36 
 

super indicator

khll62
123
khll62 2022.02.13 19:15 
 

جميل

12
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