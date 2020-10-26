Custom Spread Indicator MT4

Custom Spread Indicator

*Please write a review, thanks!





Also MT5 version is available





Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes.

Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High.

You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart.





There is two spread calculation mode:

-> Server spread value

-> Ask - Bid value





Can set opacity, for better customization.

When spread jump bigger, then display do not jump, just slide to the new value, and looks smooth moving, not fluttering.





Try it out, and write a comment, thanks!







