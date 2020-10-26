Custom Spread Indicator MT5

4.87

Custom Spread Indicator

*Please write a review, thanks!


Also MT4 version is available


Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes.

Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High.

You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart.


There is two spread calculation mode:

 -> Server spread value 

 -> Ask - Bid value


Can set opacity, for better customization.

When spread jump bigger, then display do not jump, just slide to the new value, and looks smooth moving, not fluttering.


Try it out, and write a comment, thanks!




Reviews 39
MeerHamzaMeer
16
MeerHamzaMeer 2025.08.29 09:59 
 

best Indicator ever

tradefreroinc tommy
79
tradefreroinc tommy 2025.07.29 21:57 
 

The best spread indicator !!!

Evgeni Schoh
18
Evgeni Schoh 2025.06.11 15:23 
 

It's great working ! Thank you VERY VERY much !

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Custom Spread Indicator MT4
Ritter Jozsef
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Custom Spread Indicator *Please write a review, thanks! Also MT5 version is available Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes. Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High. You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart. There is two spread calculation mode:  -> Server spread value   -> Ask - Bid value Can set opacity, for better customization. When spread jump bigger, then display do not
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EA Locker EA Protector MT4
Ritter Jozsef
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Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page You can download MT5 version here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + U
EnkiSoft Trade Clone
Ritter Jozsef
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Trade Clone MT4 EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT5  version download here With  Trade Clone EA  you can trade on multiple  MetaTrader 4  and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and you can
TrendWatch with Pips counter
Ritter Jozsef
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EnkiSoft TrendWatch Indicator with Pips counter New version 1.62 (2020.10.16)  Product blog page   With TrendWatch Indicator you will be able to identify trends on any symbol and any timeframe. Choose the easy way, use TrendWatch indicator, and find your settings on your favourite chart. The embedded pips counter helps you to find the best settings, that differ almost on every pair and timeframe. I will provide you some settings, so you can begin profitable trading. With many setting, you can
Trade Clone MT5 New
Ritter Jozsef
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EnkiSoft Trade Clone EA  new! User description in MQL5 blog You can use it on unlimilted clients for unlimited time! MT4  version download here With   Trade Clone EA   you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and  MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Tr
Trade Clone MT5
Ritter Jozsef
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EnkiSoft Trade Clone EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT4  version download here With   Trade Clone EA   you can trade on multiple   MetaTrader 4   and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and yo
EA Locker EA Protector MT5
Ritter Jozsef
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Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page Download MT4 version from here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + User
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kushgo
447
kushgo 2026.04.28 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Salah Baki
149
Salah Baki 2026.03.10 11:24 
 

Clear and reliable spread indicator i used it for some time ..now is my default choice on my charts . Thanks to the developer for this tool

Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2026.01.03 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MeerHamzaMeer
16
MeerHamzaMeer 2025.08.29 09:59 
 

best Indicator ever

tradefreroinc tommy
79
tradefreroinc tommy 2025.07.29 21:57 
 

The best spread indicator !!!

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2025.08.01 21:13
Thank you so much! :)
Evgeni Schoh
18
Evgeni Schoh 2025.06.11 15:23 
 

It's great working ! Thank you VERY VERY much !

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2025.08.01 21:13
Thank you so much! :)
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
888
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja 2025.06.10 06:58 
 

Nice Indicator. Works well

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2025.08.01 21:13
Thank you so much! :)
Krysopée Alternative
58
Krysopée Alternative 2025.03.25 14:52 
 

Merci pour ce cadeau qui m'évite bien des tracas lors des périodes volatiles, très utile pour des entrées "à bon prix"

Dieter
314
Dieter 2025.02.04 12:53 
 

Very nice and helpful. Thank you very much.

Aulia Sabril
28
Aulia Sabril 2024.08.23 07:49 
 

thank you for make this. Its very useful

The_Golden_Aries
24
The_Golden_Aries 2024.07.27 08:21 
 

This indicator is absolutely AMAZING!!! It helps me alot with synthetic and crypto markets with varying spreads to help me take the trade at the perfect spot. I would like t suggest if possible an alet for when the spread reaches a certain low, Also is it possible to download outside MQL Market because i use a portable MT5 install on my usb and i want to be able to have indicator ready and working anywhere without having to login to market and download and install everytime, i dont mind paying for that. please respond on this? Thank You so much for amazing work!!!!

alexandrez71
18
alexandrez71 2024.06.12 01:47 
 

Muito bom!!!!

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stortale
121
Stortale 2024.03.19 14:25 
 

Один из лучших индикаторов для МТ5. Всем рекомендую! Спасибо разработчику!

Rafał Dz
18
Rafał Dz 2024.03.16 12:04 
 

My wife has been using this spread indicator and she finds it very useful.

Herbert Steffen Posner
951
Herbert Steffen Posner 2023.12.06 16:10 
 

Sehr gut !!!

Fddz Cfz
23
Fddz Cfz 2023.10.25 02:20 
 

good

Manza67
34
Manza67 2023.08.31 17:11 
 

Très utile surtout lors des news avec spread variable, gratuit, convivial, merci 👍

JJRChe108
170
JJRChe108 2023.03.28 00:35 
 

This indicator makes $$$ for you, period. Thank you.

Ritter Jozsef
19093
Reply from developer Ritter Jozsef 2023.07.20 10:41
Thanks!
12
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