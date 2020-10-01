Icma Forex Robot

Welcome to the Icma Forex EA.

The EA is based on 2 Indicators.

This robot detect signals even in sideway trending situations.

The Robot is so designed to enter the market relatively safe. Higher time frames = less signals but higher accuracy.





This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.

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=> works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day

=> On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.

=> I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

=> You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

=> The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

=> The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA => The EA can be used as Martingale

used as Martingale => The EA can be used as trailing EA

used as trailing EA => Perfect for Longterm Investmens

for Longterm Investmens TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE =>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS: =================================== => Lot size => Total Trades => Profitable Trades => Average Profit => Losing Traddes => Average Loss => Today Profit => Current Profit ================================== => there will be more updates throughout

Please be careful and trade responsible. Thank you



