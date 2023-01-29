Chart Local Time for MT5

4.5

Display your Local Time on your charts

Now available for MT5 with new features!
  • Display your local time instead of (or along with) MT5 server time.

  • Display crosshair to highlight current candle time.

  • Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out).

  • Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed.

  • Handles special ½ hour time zones, such as India. 

  • Renders fast (no lag) as you scroll charts.

  • Customize the font family, font size, time, date and crosshair colors!

  • Displays clean without overlapping intervals.

  • Standard MT5 code, no additional DLLs or fancy install.

  • Display a  Data Hover tooltip which shows the current Candle’s:
    • Local time
    • Price of the mouse pointer
    • Candle Open price
    • Candle High price
    • Candle Low price
    • Candle Close price
    • Candle Volume

  • And more!  Plus it's super easy to use!



Reviews 2
rrsch
304
rrsch 2023.11.22 02:24 
 

Great indi! It’s hard to believe MQ didn’t include this functionality in the app itself, but this developer has done a great job of implementing it. They are also very responsive to any questions or issues that I have had. I use it on both MT4 and MT5. Highly recommended!

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.07.16 05:46 
 

Dear Author, your Chart Local time is the Best but can you ->Per request, modified to include the option to set the color of the date text (the candle focus highlight), once you updated will upgrade 4 star to give you 5 star rating too for your mt5, looking forward to your update soon....

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Key Levels + Zones Indicator cleanly displays even numbered price levels: “00s” and “50s” .  Additionally, you can display “Mid-Lines” which are preset distance levels   on both sides of the even numbered price levels (set to 12.5 pips by default).  This 25-pip zone that straddles each even numbered price relates to where many traders place their stops and therefore can be a risk “Zone” to steer clear of when placing your stops.  The zone also acts as support and resistance. Indicator  p rovide
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Active Price Lines Indicator gives you full custom control over the Bid and Ask price lines, both color and style.  Color control is also customizable based on increased or decreased price by the tick. Options include: Show both the Bid line and the Ask line Set unique color for each Set unique line style for each Set unique color for increased price (by the tick)  Show only Bid line Show only Ask line Rider Capital Group
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Chart Local Time
Rider Capital Group
4.86 (14)
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Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
ZigZag Leg Break
Rider Capital Group
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Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!   Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag.   This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:    To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepti
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rrsch
304
rrsch 2023.11.22 02:24 
 

Great indi! It’s hard to believe MQ didn’t include this functionality in the app itself, but this developer has done a great job of implementing it. They are also very responsive to any questions or issues that I have had. I use it on both MT4 and MT5. Highly recommended!

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.07.16 05:46 
 

Dear Author, your Chart Local time is the Best but can you ->Per request, modified to include the option to set the color of the date text (the candle focus highlight), once you updated will upgrade 4 star to give you 5 star rating too for your mt5, looking forward to your update soon....

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