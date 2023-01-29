Chart Local Time for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.21
- Updated: 21 November 2023
- Activations: 6
Display your Local Time on your charts
- Display your local time instead of (or along with) MT5 server time.
- Display crosshair to highlight current candle time.
- Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out).
- Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed.
- Handles special ½ hour time zones, such as India.
- Renders fast (no lag) as you scroll charts.
- Customize the font family, font size, time, date and crosshair colors!
- Displays clean without overlapping intervals.
- Standard MT5 code, no additional DLLs or fancy install.
- Display a Data Hover tooltip which shows the current Candle’s:
- Local time
- Price of the mouse pointer
- Candle Open price
- Candle High price
- Candle Low price
- Candle Close price
- Candle Volume
- And more! Plus it's super easy to use!
Great indi! It’s hard to believe MQ didn’t include this functionality in the app itself, but this developer has done a great job of implementing it. They are also very responsive to any questions or issues that I have had. I use it on both MT4 and MT5. Highly recommended!