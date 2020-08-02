Smart Trendline Order
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smart Trendline Order is an EA to set pending orders using Trendline from your chart.
Main Features: 1. Create Invisible or Visible pending order. Visible pending order means, it will open BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop and update the OpenPrice along the Trendline. 2. Identify BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop if you change line direction above or below running price. 3. Delete previous pending order and open new pending order if you change line direction above or below running price. (for Visible option). 4. Button to ON/OFF the Trendline function. 5. EA can identify TP/SL using Trendline. Create Trendline and name it BUY_1TP / BUY_1SL / SELL_1TP / SELL_1SL / BUY_2TP / BUY_2SL / SELL_2TP / SELL_2SL.
How to use:
1. Create Trendline on your chart
2. Left click the Trendline and open "Trendline properties..."
3. In tab "Common", change Trendline Name into BUY_1 or SELL_1 or BUY_2 or SELL_2
4. Click Button to on/off the trendline
5. If you want, you can add TP/SL Trendline
Input Parameters:
- MagicNum - magic number for all opened order
- Line1 - true/false for activate or deactivate line 1, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart
- Line1_Invisible - true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 1
- Line1_Type - choose between buy or sell for line 1
- Button1_Clr - change button 1 color
- Line2 - true/false for activate or deactivate line 2, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart
- Line2_Invisible - true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 2
- Line2_Type - choose between buy or sell for line 2
- Button2_Clr - change button 2 color
- Lot_Mode - choose between FIX/DYNAMIC/FIX_PROG Lot Size. FIX = LotFix, it will open fix lot size. DYNAMIC, using Risk for lot size based on Account Free Margin (lot size for every position will vary depends on available Free Margin). FIX_PROG, using LotFix and BalaceLot for lot size based on Account Balance
- Risk - 20, means it will open 0.02 for every BalanceLot Free Margin
- MaxLot - maximum Lot Size
- LotFix - Lot Size for FIX Lot_Mode and base lot size for calculation DYNAMIC and FIX_PROG
- BalanceLot - base calculation for Lot Size
- TextSize - change text size
- TextColor - change text color
- CurX - x coordinate for line 1 text
- CurY - y coordinate for line 1 text
- CurX2 - x coordinate for line 2 text
- CurY2 - y coordinate for line 2 text
Worst tool! It places orders, but just that. It closes them everytime the mt4 flitches. There is no contingency. The risk management is inaccurate, there is no support from the developer. Total waste of my money.