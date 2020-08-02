Smart Trendline Order is an EA to set pending orders using Trendline from your chart.

Main Features: 1 . Create Invisible or Visible pending order. Visible pending order means, it will open BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop and update the OpenPrice along the Trendline. 2 . Identify BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop if you change line direction above or below running price. 3 . Delete previous pending order and open new pending order if you change line direction above or below running price. ( for Visible option). 4 . Button to ON/OFF the Trendline function. 5 . EA can identify TP/SL using Trendline. Create Trendline and name it BUY_1TP / BUY_1SL / SELL_1TP / SELL_1SL / BUY_2TP / BUY_2SL / SELL_2TP / SELL_2SL.





How to use:

1. Create Trendline on your chart

2. Left click the Trendline and open "Trendline properties..."

3. In tab "Common", change Trendline Name into BUY_1 or SELL_1 or BUY_2 or SELL_2

4. Click Button to on/off the trendline

5. If you want, you can add TP/SL Trendline





Input Parameters:

MagicNum - magic number for all opened order

- magic number for all opened order Line1 - true/false for activate or deactivate line 1, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart

- true/false for activate or deactivate line 1, you can Line1_Invisible - true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 1

- true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 1 Line1_Type - choose between buy or sell for line 1

- choose between buy or sell for line 1 Button1_Clr - change button 1 color

- change button 1 color Line2 - true/false for activate or deactivate line 2, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart

- Line2_Invisible - true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 2

Line2_Type - choose between buy or sell for line 2

Button2_Clr - change button 2 color

Lot_Mode - choose between FIX/DYNAMIC/FIX_PROG Lot Size. FIX = LotFix, it will open fix lot size. DYNAMIC, using Risk for lot size based on Account Free Margin (lot size for every position will vary depends on available Free Margin). FIX_PROG, using LotFix and BalaceLot for lot size based on Account Balance

- choose between FIX/DYNAMIC/FIX_PROG Lot Size. FIX = LotFix, it will open fix lot size. DYNAMIC, using Risk for lot size based on (lot size for every position will vary depends on available Free Margin). FIX_PROG, using LotFix and BalaceLot for lot size based on Risk - 20, means it will open 0.02 for every BalanceLot Free Margin

MaxLot - maximum Lot Size

LotFix - Lot Size for FIX Lot_Mode and base lot size for calculation DYNAMIC and FIX_PROG

BalanceLot - base calculation for Lot Size

TextSize - change text size

TextColor - change text color

- change text color CurX - x coordinate for line 1 text

- x coordinate for line 1 text CurY - y coordinate for line 1 text

- y CurX2 - x coordinate for line 2 text

- x CurY2 - y coordinate for line 2 text



