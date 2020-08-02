Smart Trendline Order

1

Smart Trendline Order is an EA to set pending orders using Trendline from your chart.

Main Features:
1. Create Invisible or Visible pending order. Visible pending order means, it will open
BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop and update the OpenPrice along the Trendline.
2. Identify BuyLimit/SellLimit/BuyStop/SellStop if you change line direction above or below running price.
3. Delete previous pending order and open new pending order if you change line direction above or below
running price. (for Visible option).
4. Button to ON/OFF the Trendline function.
5. EA can identify TP/SL using Trendline. Create Trendline and name it
BUY_1TP / BUY_1SL / SELL_1TP / SELL_1SL / BUY_2TP / BUY_2SL / SELL_2TP / SELL_2SL.


How to use:

1. Create Trendline on your chart

2. Left click the Trendline and open "Trendline properties..."

3. In tab "Common", change Trendline Name into BUY_1 or SELL_1 or BUY_2 or SELL_2

4. Click Button to on/off the trendline

5. If you want, you can add TP/SL Trendline


Input Parameters:

  • MagicNum - magic number for all opened order
  • Line1 - true/false for activate or deactivate line 1, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart
  • Line1_Invisible - true for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 1
  • Line1_Type - choose between buy or sell for line 1
  • Button1_Clr - change button 1 color
  • Line2true/false for activate or deactivate line 2, you can activate or deactivate using Button on your chart
  • Line2_Invisibletrue for invisible pending order, false for visible pending order for line 2
  • Line2_Typechoose between buy or sell for line 2
  • Button2_Clrchange button 2 color
  • Lot_Mode - choose between FIX/DYNAMIC/FIX_PROG Lot Size. FIX = LotFix, it will open fix lot size. DYNAMIC, using Risk for lot size based on Account Free Margin (lot size for every position will vary depends on available Free Margin). FIX_PROG, using LotFix and BalaceLot for lot size based on Account Balance
  • Risk - 20, means it will open 0.02 for every BalanceLot Free Margin
  • MaxLot - maximum Lot Size
  • LotFix - Lot Size for FIX Lot_Mode and base lot size for calculation DYNAMIC and FIX_PROG
  • BalanceLot - base calculation for Lot Size
  • TextSize - change text size
  • TextColor - change text color
  • CurX - x coordinate for line 1 text
  • CurY - y coordinate for line 1 text
  • CurX2 - x coordinate for line 2 text
  • CurY2 - y coordinate for line 2 text


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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mmsrect
61
mmsrect 2023.08.30 23:06 
 

Worst tool! It places orders, but just that. It closes them everytime the mt4 flitches. There is no contingency. The risk management is inaccurate, there is no support from the developer. Total waste of my money.

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