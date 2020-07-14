MoveStopLost

when using EA you do not need to set SL and TP.

EA will look for orders that are already running and then execute them.

EA will move the SL to the entry point when price move is 30pip.

after the price goes 40pip EA will move SL to 20pip.

then EA will move SL every 20pip.

How it works:

https://msg1.mql5.com/attach/0x01D65EA5DDD93801

You can see how to install EA : HERE.

You can get 70% rebate when trade with Hotforex: HERE

Channel Rebate: Click

Stay tuned for my next EA.



