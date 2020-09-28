Ehf EA High Win Rate On 13 Currency Pairs

---TELEGRAM EA: CLICK - connect telegram and receive the latest update





BEST EA FOR TRADING-high win rate ALL currency pairs:

COPY ACCOUNT: CLICK





Time Frames- H4.





-Because demo account data is inaccurate with reality ,please check robot with real account.

-- EA test guide : Click

-EA is based on:

+ support, resistance

+Trading Follow trends and reverse trend based on buying and selling force from the market,combination of indicators:

- RSI, Bollinger Bands, MA,ADX...

+Candlestick patterns are used : pinbar, insider bars ,trend reversal candlestick pattern..

+and many other factors..

------SL and TP.







The EA testing broker: HotForex , icmarkets.

Instructions For Adding Robot To mt4: CLICK.

Buy vps to robot work 24/24: CLICK.

The robot has two modes:

MODE 1:

- 1 order: have SL and TP

- setup : add 1

MODE 2:

- 2 orders:

+ 1 order : have SL and TP

+ 1 order : have SL NO TP (Automatically move sl and tp like my robot move sl : see here)

-setup : add 2

- update 5: account management



If Equity is less than the percentage of balance entered, the EA will not enter the order

--Update 6: when order 1 places TP order 2 will move SL to entry

------change transaction volume and mode suitable for you at Inputs