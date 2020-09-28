Ehf EA High Win Rate On 13 Currency Pairs
- Experts
-
- Version: 9.0
- Updated: 28 September 2020
- Activations: 5
---TELEGRAM EA: CLICK - connect telegram and receive the latest update
BEST EA FOR TRADING-high win rate ALL currency pairs:
COPY ACCOUNT: CLICK
Time Frames- H4.
-Because demo account data is inaccurate with reality ,please check robot with real account.
-- EA test guide : Click
-EA is based on:
+ support, resistance
+Trading Follow trends and reverse trend based on buying and selling force from the market,combination of indicators:
- RSI, Bollinger Bands, MA,ADX...
+Candlestick patterns are used : pinbar, insider bars ,trend reversal candlestick pattern..
+and many other factors..
------SL and TP.
The EA testing broker: HotForex , icmarkets.
Instructions For Adding Robot To mt4: CLICK.
Buy vps to robot work 24/24: CLICK.
The robot has two modes:
MODE 1:
- 1 order: have SL and TP
- setup : add 1
MODE 2:
- 2 orders:
+ 1 order : have SL and TP
+ 1 order : have SL NO TP (Automatically move sl and tp like my robot move sl : see here)
-setup : add 2
- update 5: account management
If Equity is less than the percentage of balance entered, the EA will not enter the order
--Update 6: when order 1 places TP order 2 will move SL to entry
------change transaction volume and mode suitable for you at Inputs