EA Champion MT4

  • Experts
  • Fabiano Campion
    Fabiano Campion

    Fabiano Campion

    Hi, I'm Fabiano, an IT Engineering student at Turin (Italy).

    See my best trending products and test them by yourself ;)
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 16 November 2020
  • Activations: 5

Hi, welcome here!


OK, the logo is not professional, but I have only few things to say... 

... TRY IT!

The demo is free to use and you can try this EA on historical data to see that it never loses if you have enough starting equity.

It's designed for EURUSD currencypair working in MINUTE 15 as it's always between 0.8  and 1.50.

It uses a modified Martingale with the use of some indicators for the first order.

Please leave a review or comment if you like this expert or have bugs to submit or changes to suggest.


More than 800 lines of code at only $49,00 for the first 50 activations..

In the next updates:

-recovery function //DONE IN VERSION 1.40

-better entry conditions for first order //DONE IN VERSION 2.00

-more currencypairs

-other improvements


Instructions:

- Set the chart in MINUTE15 and don't change the candle period

- Choose starting size of 0.01 (1000 dollars of deposit are enough to be sure not to lose all, the more the better)

- Go!

P.S. Do not try too high parameters if you have too low trading equity, it would bring to a 100% loss.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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EA Champion MT5
Fabiano Campion
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Hi, welcome here! OK, the logo is not professional, but I have only few things to say...  ... TRY IT! The demo is free to use and you can try this EA on historical data to see that it never loses if you have enough starting equity. It's designed for EURUSD currencypair working in MINUTE 15 as it's always between 0.8  and 1.50. It uses a modified Martingale with the use of some indicators for the first order. More than 800 lines of code at only $49,00 for the first 50 activations.. In the next u
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.07.15 11:56 
 

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