EA Champion MT4

Hi, welcome here!



OK, the logo is not professional, but I have only few things to say...

... TRY IT!

The demo is free to use and you can try this EA on historical data to see that it never loses if you have enough starting equity.

It's designed for EURUSD currencypair working in MINUTE 15 as it's always between 0.8 and 1.50.

It uses a modified Martingale with the use of some indicators for the first order.

Please leave a review or comment if you like this expert or have bugs to submit or changes to suggest.





More than 800 lines of code at only $49,00 for the first 50 activations..

In the next updates:

-recovery function //DONE IN VERSION 1.40

-better entry conditions for first order //DONE IN VERSION 2.00

-more currencypairs

-other improvements





Instructions:

- Set the chart in MINUTE15 and don't change the candle period

- Choose starting size of 0.01 (1000 dollars of deposit are enough to be sure not to lose all, the more the better)

- Go!

P.S. Do not try too high parameters if you have too low trading equity, it would bring to a 100% loss.



