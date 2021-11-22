One MA Strategy
- Experts
- FEICHAO ZHAO
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This ea adopts a trend trading method and symbol with large fluctuations, is not suitable for oscillators market conditions. You need to decide when to open the order by yourself.
Trading Straregy:
After the K-line closes, if the price breaks above the moving average, a buy order will be opened and a sell order will be closed.
After the K-line closes, if the price breaks below the moving average, a sell order will be opened and a buy order will be closed.