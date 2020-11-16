EA Champion MT5

  • Experts
  • Fabiano Campion
    Fabiano Campion

    Fabiano Campion

    Hi, I'm Fabiano, an IT Engineering student at Turin (Italy).

    See my best trending products and test them by yourself ;)
  • Version: 1.50
  • Updated: 16 November 2020
  • Activations: 5

Hi, welcome here!
OK, the logo is not professional, but I have only few things to say... 

... TRY IT!

The demo is free to use and you can try this EA on historical data to see that it never loses if you have enough starting equity.

It's designed for EURUSD currencypair working in MINUTE 15 as it's always between 0.8  and 1.50.

It uses a modified Martingale with the use of some indicators for the first order.

More than 800 lines of code at only $49,00 for the first 50 activations..


In the next updates:

-recovery function (DONE in Version 1.40)

-better entry conditions for first order

-more currencypairs

-other improvements


Instructions:

- Set the chart in MINUTE15

- Choose starting size of 0.01 (1000 dollars of deposit are enough to be sure not to lose all, the more the better)

- Go!

P.S. Do not try too high parameters if you have too low trading equity, it would bring to a 100% loss.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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EA Champion MT4
Fabiano Campion
Experts
Hi, welcome here! OK, the logo is not professional, but I have only few things to say...  ... TRY IT! The demo is free to use and you can try this EA on historical data to see that it never loses if you have enough starting equity. It's designed for EURUSD currencypair working in MINUTE 15 as it's always between 0.8  and 1.50. It uses a modified Martingale with the use of some indicators for the first order. Please leave a review or comment if you like this expert or have bugs to submit or chan
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