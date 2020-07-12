Ace candleColour

if you prefer to trade manually on forex, maybe this can help you to analyze and when to open orders.

u can use anytimeframe and pair forex , how to use it ? simple

Blue Colour = Trend is Up

White Colour = Trend Sideway

Red Colour = Trend is Down

Timeframe recommend m15 - day 1

When is the order start time? for example, if the color now comes out blue, wait for shift candle 3 after the last color comes out. if the color is still the same and does not change immediately open a buy position.







