Acelogic Grid

Make your trading easy by using a robot from us,


NEW VERSION 2.0 add MaxSpread !!!

1: 500 leverage recommendation

There are features

Lot      = LotCompound by Balance

Marty lot uses the addition of start lot, for example start lot 0.01 - 0.02 - 0.03 - 0.04 ....

Marty pipstep = distance using Pip not point

Max order      = maximum order

OrderGroup        = for example, if group lot is filled in; 10, then every level 10 next order will return with start lot

Cut Profit by $ = Profit by $ 

Cut Profit by Percent = Profit percent by balance

Magic Number = id order

MaxSpread = Maximum Spread Allowed to trade

Tell me for support US. Thank You.

Set For EURUSD $500 -10k

https://www.mediafire.com/file/lf63zcl7neruhzd/Acelogic+grid+EURUSD+$500+-+$10000.set/file

Set for EURUSD $100 - $500 

https://www.mediafire.com/file/4c14hixqj0o4d29/Acelogic+grid+EURUSD+$100+-+$500.set/file

Set EURJPY $500 - 10k 

https://www.mediafire.com/file/dqyrrmcnd3plnvu/Acelogic+grid+EURJPY+$500+-+$10000.set/file


Contact Author http://t.me/Acelogic

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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Ace candleColour
Hendri Setya Budi
Indicators
if you prefer to trade manually on forex, maybe this can help you to analyze and when to open orders.  u can use anytimeframe and pair forex , how to use it ? simple  Blue Colour = Trend is Up  White Colour = Trend Sideway Red Colour = Trend is Down  Timeframe recommend m15 - day 1  When is the order start time? for example, if the color now comes out blue, wait for shift candle 3 after the last color comes out. if the color is still the same and does not change immediately open a buy position.
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