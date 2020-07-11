Acelogic Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 July 2020
- Activations: 5
NEW VERSION 2.0 add MaxSpread !!!
1: 500 leverage recommendation
There are features
Lot = LotCompound by Balance
Marty lot uses the addition of start lot, for example start lot 0.01 - 0.02 - 0.03 - 0.04 ....
Marty pipstep = distance using Pip not point
Max order = maximum order
OrderGroup = for example, if group lot is filled in; 10, then every level 10 next order will return with start lot
Cut Profit by $ = Profit by $
Cut Profit by Percent = Profit percent by balance
Magic Number = id order
MaxSpread = Maximum Spread Allowed to trade
Tell me for support US. Thank You.
Set For EURUSD $500 -10k
https://www.mediafire.com/file/lf63zcl7neruhzd/Acelogic+grid+EURUSD+$500+-+$10000.set/file
Set for EURUSD $100 - $500
https://www.mediafire.com/file/4c14hixqj0o4d29/Acelogic+grid+EURUSD+$100+-+$500.set/file
Set EURJPY $500 - 10k
https://www.mediafire.com/file/dqyrrmcnd3plnvu/Acelogic+grid+EURJPY+$500+-+$10000.set/file
Contact Author http://t.me/Acelogic