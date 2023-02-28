Cheeky Monkey Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Cheeky Monkey Ai-1, Ai-2, Ai-CLPro with Swing Price Movement and Follow Trend, Level Snowball
For XAUUSD i recommended current timeframe by day trading, Broker Server GMT+3
 Monday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-04:00, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
                     H1 TF, Time 04:05-10:00, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2
                     H1 TF, Time 10:05-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
or All Day H1 TF, Cheeky Monkey Ai-CLPro (Colour Pro & Swing)
 Tuesday using H1 TF,  Time 01:05-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
Wednesday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-17:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
Wednesday using H1 TF, Time 18:00-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2
 Thursday using M5 TF, Time 01:05-11:15, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
Thursday using H1 TF, Time 11:20-19:40, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2
 Thursday using H1 TF, Time 19:40-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1 
Friday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-18:35, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1 
Friday using M5 TF, Time 18:35-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread strategy for any pairs with Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball
For XAUUSD i recommended current timeframe by day trading, 
 Monday using H1 timeframe
Tuesday using M30 timeframe
Wednesday using M15 timeframe
Thursday using M5 timeframe
Friday using H1 timeframe
Lot size using 0.01 for Balance or Equity $1,000->2,000 and Money Profit set as $6
Lot size using 0.05-0.09 for Balance or Equity $cent 10,000->20,000 and Money Profit set as $cent 30-54
Frequency of trade recommended 2-7minutes next opentrade, see the inputs tab.

New Strategies:

1.Cheeky Monkey Ai-GMT+3-Mix, H4 TF, Auto Trading, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers Located in Server GMT+3,
Price Movement Swing, Reversal, Follow for Noon,
Price Movement Reversal, Price Action, Swing for Night
2.Cheeky Monkey Ai-GMT+0-Mix, H4 TF, Auto Trading, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers Located in Server GMT+0,
Price Movement Swing, Reversal, Follow for Noon,
Price Movement Price Action, Follow, Follow for Night


Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


##Cheeky Monkey Level Snowball Group##

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-CLPro
Base on Current Chart, No MTG, Colour Pro, Swing

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-1
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-2
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Cheeky Monkey Ai-1, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Pro
Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Gold
Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Follow, Reversal, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Pullback
Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Follow, Pullback, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball
Current Timeframe Recommended6 => XAUUSD => M15, USDCAD => M5 Timeframe
Current Timeframe Recommended6a => US100,Indices,Stock => M15 Timeframe
Current Timeframe Recommended6b => Bitcoin, Cryptos => M30 Timeframe

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai 3CS
Cheeky Monkey Ai-3CS Strategy, Current Chart H1 Timeframe, 3Levels Follow Candlestick, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai EKG
Cheeky Monkey Ai-EKG Strategy, Current Chart and Current Timeframe, 1-4 Level Candlestick, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai BBMA
Cheeky Monkey Ai-BBMA Strategy, Current Chart and H1 Timeframe, BB, MA, Candlestick, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Swing-Plus
Cheeky Monkey Ai-Swing-Plus Strategy, Current Chart and D1 Timeframe, Swing, Trend, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Colour
Cheeky Monkey Ai-Colour Strategy, Fix M5 TF, Swing, Follow 1-2 Candlestick, Level Snowball, work for all Prop Fund with any leverage risk by your setting.


##Close Order Group##
Close Order Strategies

Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...


Apply to switch the days of the week:
Select Ture for Monday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 6 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Tuesday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 3 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Wednesday, True the Cheeky Monkey Beast Wars2 Ai
Select Ture for Thursday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 5 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Friday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 4 Ai Robot
More Tip: You can choose to switch strategies in this example. each day of the week, You can apply different strategies each day to each chart. By filtering the days of the week as below of the inputs tab.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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