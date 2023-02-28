Cheeky Monkey Ai Robot

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Cheeky Monkey Ai-1, Ai-2, Ai-CLPro with Swing Price Movement and Follow Trend, Level Snowball

For XAUUSD i recommended current timeframe by day trading, Broker Server GMT+3

Monday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-04:00, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

H1 TF, Time 04:05-10:00, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2

H1 TF, Time 10:05-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

or All Day H1 TF, Cheeky Monkey Ai-CLPro (Colour Pro & Swing)

Tuesday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Wednesday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-17:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Wednesday using H1 TF, Time 18:00-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2

Thursday using M5 TF, Time 01:05-11:15, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Thursday using H1 TF, Time 11:20-19:40, Cheeky Monkey Ai-2

Thursday using H1 TF, Time 19:40-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Friday using H1 TF, Time 01:05-18:35, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Friday using M5 TF, Time 18:35-23:55, Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread strategy for any pairs with Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball

For XAUUSD i recommended current timeframe by day trading,

Monday using H1 timeframe

Tuesday using M30 timeframe

Wednesday using M15 timeframe

Thursday using M5 timeframe

Friday using H1 timeframe

Lot size using 0.01 for Balance or Equity $1,000->2,000 and Money Profit set as $6

Lot size using 0.05-0.09 for Balance or Equity $cent 10,000->20,000 and Money Profit set as $cent 30-54

Frequency of trade recommended 2-7minutes next opentrade, see the inputs tab.

New Strategies:

1.Cheeky Monkey Ai-GMT+3-Mix, H4 TF, Auto Trading, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers Located in Server GMT+3,

Price Movement Swing, Reversal, Follow for Noon,

Price Movement Reversal, Price Action, Swing for Night

2.Cheeky Monkey Ai-GMT+0-Mix, H4 TF, Auto Trading, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers Located in Server GMT+0,

Price Movement Swing, Reversal, Follow for Noon,

Price Movement Price Action, Follow, Follow for Night





I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



##Cheeky Monkey Level Snowball Group## Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-CLPro

Base on Current Chart, No MTG, Colour Pro, Swing



Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-1

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-2

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Cheeky Monkey Ai-1, Level Snowball



Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Pro

Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Gold

Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Follow, Reversal, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Pullback

Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Follow, Pullback, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Spread

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball

Current Timeframe Recommended6 => XAUUSD => M15, USDCAD => M5 Timeframe

Current Timeframe Recommended6a => US100,Indices,Stock => M15 Timeframe

Current Timeframe Recommended6b => Bitcoin, Cryptos => M30 Timeframe

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai 3CS

Cheeky Monkey Ai-3CS Strategy, Current Chart H1 Timeframe, 3Levels Follow Candlestick, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai EKG

Cheeky Monkey Ai-EKG Strategy, Current Chart and Current Timeframe, 1-4 Level Candlestick, Level Snowball



Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai BBMA

Cheeky Monkey Ai-BBMA Strategy, Current Chart and H1 Timeframe, BB, MA, Candlestick, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Swing-Plus

Cheeky Monkey Ai-Swing-Plus Strategy, Current Chart and D1 Timeframe, Swing, Trend, Sideway, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai Colour

Cheeky Monkey Ai-Colour Strategy, Fix M5 TF, Swing, Follow 1-2 Candlestick, Level Snowball, work for all Prop Fund with any leverage risk by your setting.

##Close Order Group##

Close Order Strategies Close_Long_Position_CutOff

Close_Long_Position_CutOff2

Close_Short_Position_CutOff

Close_Short_Position_CutOff2

Close_Long_with_Money_Profit

Close_Short_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...

Apply to switch the days of the week:

Select Ture for Monday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 6 Ai Robot

Select Ture for Tuesday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 3 Ai Robot

Select Ture for Wednesday, True the Cheeky Monkey Beast Wars2 Ai

Select Ture for Thursday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 5 Ai Robot

Select Ture for Friday, True the Cheeky Monkey Prop 4 Ai Robot

More Tip: You can choose to switch strategies in this example. each day of the week, You can apply different strategies each day to each chart. By filtering the days of the week as below of the inputs tab.





