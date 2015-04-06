Haifix


Haifix is ​​a breakout strategy on all forex currency pairs, indices and metals.

ONLY USE THE AMOUNT YOU CAN LOSE

Haifix is ​​a limited edition. Maximum specific number of copies to be sold: 12. Sold so far: 0 FROM 12. It will be sold
from May 19, 2023 and only for a few weeks.Sales start price - 100 USD and final price - 12,500 USD Very soon the price
will increase, get your copy now because after that there will be no discount.

The strategy works in the backtest. SL/TP, pending orders are hidden from the broker
Daily trade is visualized in the chart with a red or green dot

You can contact me via direct message for more information.

Please refer to the discussions for set files

Description: Magic Number: to be assigned separately for each chart Index
trading: true/false for forex to false, for gold and indices to true
Trade on true, otherwise the EA can also be used as a virtual strategy
Time setting of the range
OCO: two pending orders are placed, as soon as one order is triggered, the other one is automatically deleted

You can contact me via direct message for more information.


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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